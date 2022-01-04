Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Sania Mirza, Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Register Contrasting Victories In Adelaide

Sania Mirza partnered with Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok to beat second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the WTA 500 event. The pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna won in ATP 250 men's event.

Ramkumar Ramanathan paired up with veteran Rohan Bopanna for the first time in his career. | File photo

2022-01-04T13:55:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 1:55 pm

On an all-win day for Indian tennis players, Sania Mirza and the pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna emerged victorious in their respective first-round matches, albeit in contrasting fashion, in the ATP and WTA tournaments, in Adelaide on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok overcame the first-set thrashing to knock out second seeds Gabriella Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the WTA 500 event.

In the ATP 250 men’s event, the Indian combination of Ramkumar and veteran Bopanna, pairing up together for the first time on the ATP tour, had an easy day out. They trounced American Jamie Cerretani and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-1 to set up the pre-quarterfinal with eighth seed American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

“We had a good match. Both of us served And returned well. We combined well and stuck to the plan,” Ramkumar told PTI. “We had practiced once with the same team before the draw which helped us.

“I am always happy to play with Bops (Bopanna), who is so experienced and is someone who has always been of good support and helps me with my tennis with all the experience he has,” he added.

Since India will host Denmark on grass courts in New Delhi in their next Davis Cup tie in March, it is a possibility that Bopanna and Ramkumar, who has developed a fantastic serve and volley game, may pair up for the doubles.

This tournament will give them that opportunity to find out what works for them, if at all the captain decides to field them as a team. Interestingly, Ramkumar got a chance to play with Denmark’s top singles player Holger Rune in the singles Qualifiers and lost 4-6, 6-7(7) in a close first-round match.

Rune, ranked 103, eventually qualified for the main draw. The match must have given him a fair idea of what to expect from Rune when he lands in Delhi for the Davis Cup. “It was a good match. I think, I started off a bit slow where I got broken in the first game. But After that it was an extremely close and hard-fought match.

“I was just a bit unlucky to not have converted those set points. He played good on a few of them and he is quick, so all credit to him. Hopefully, I can get him back on grass,” Ramkumar said. The Adelaide event is a tune-up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne. 

