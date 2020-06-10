June 10, 2020
Poshan
Saliva Ban Won't Affect White Ball Cricket, Says Deepak Chahar

The ICC on Tuesday said that it has decided to ban the use of saliva to shine the ball in wake of the COVID19 pandemic

PTI 10 June 2020
India pacer Deepak Chahar feels that the ban on the use of saliva will not have an impact in white ball cricket, especially in T20 Internationals, where he primarily plies his trade.

The Agra based 27-year-old Chahar, who played 3 ODIs and 10 T20s for India, however, admitted that things will be different as far as red ball cricket is concerned.

The ICC on Tuesday said that it has decided to ban the use of saliva to shine the ball in wake of the COVID19 pandemic.

Speaking on the issue, Chahar told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', "I don't think it will impact us so much because the white ball only swings for 2 overs. If we talk about the T20 format, the wicket is good for only 2-3 overs and the ball swings for 3 overs, so it reduces the need to shine the ball."

