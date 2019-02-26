﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India's Balakot Air Strike

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India's Balakot Air Strike

A fleet of Mirage 2000 fighter jets assisted by other assets of the Indian Air Force carried out the pre-dawn strike on the biggest terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit in Pakistan

Outlook Web Bureau 26 February 2019
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India's Balakot Air Strike
File Photo
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India's Balakot Air Strike
outlookindia.com
2019-02-26T19:02:04+0530
Also Read

Hours after Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted air strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) on terror camps in the Pakistan side, batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to hail the operation.

Tendulkar, who faced criticism for his over his stand on the need to play Pakistan in the upcoming Cricket World Cup, wrote "Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness. I salute the IAF, Jai Hind."

But his former opening partner Sehwag was at his usual best. He wrote, "The boys have played really well".

For the uninitiated, "the boys..." phrase is one of most used expressions by Pakistan cricket players.

A fleet of Mirage 2000 fighter jets assisted by other assets of the Indian Air Force carried out the pre-dawn air strike on the biggest terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit in Pakistan.

It came days after Pakistan-based JeM had taken responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag Cricket Air Strikes Cross-LoC Air Strike Preemptive Strike Balakot Indo-Pak Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sri Lankan Legend Sanath Jayasuriya Gets Two-Year Cricket Ban
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters