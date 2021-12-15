India's Tour Of South Africa: Players Can Isolate In Hotel If They Get COVID - New Guidelines

Anyone testing positive for Covid-19 during India’s tour of South Africa will not require leaving the bubble and can isolate himself in his room itself as long as he is clinically stable, Cricket South Africa’s chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra said as a part of the norms for the Bio-secure Environment (BSI) put in place by the Proteas Board. (More Cricket News)

Immediate contacts of anyone testing positive for Covid-19 will also need not to isolate. India are set to play three Tests and three ODIs against South Africa starting on December 26. The Indian team members are set to arrive in Johannesburg later this week. The bio-bubble plan was executed with the coordination of both CSA and BCCI.

“Considering that all those within the ecosystem will be vaccinated, the positive case will isolate within the hotel room if clinically stable,” Manjra was quoted as saying. “Contacts will continue playing and training with non-medical interventions strictly observed, and tested daily.”

With the emergence of Omicron, the latest Covid-19 variant in the country and its quick surge globally, the CSA has modified its bio-bubble plans. “Whilst at the end of the third wave we considered moving from a strict BSE to a managed environment, the Omicron variant and high levels of community transmission have forced a strict BSE,” Manjra stated.

With the Omicron seriously affecting several sporting events in the African region, India’s tour of South Africa was in doubt but the BCCI and CSA decided to carry on with the tour after a rejig in schedule. India were slated to play four T20 internationals too apart from the Tests and ODIs.

The T20 leg was scrapped off from the tour and will be played on a later date which is yet to be announced by the CSA. Earlier, India’s tour of South Africa was scheduled to start from December 17. Meanwhile, Manjra sounded optimistic about the entry of fans in the stadium.

“According to government regulations only 2000 fans currently are permitted,” he said. The India A vs South Africa A four-day matches were entirely played within closed doors in Bloemfontein. South Africa are currently on Level 1 as far as Covid-19 restrictions are considered.

Currently the borders are open, curfew from midnight to 4am, mandatory face-mask wearing and indoor and outdoor gatherings limited to 750 or 2000 people respectively. However, the restrictions are expected to be tightened over the festive period which begins on Thursday and will last until after the New Year’s Day.

An announcement from the National Coronavirus Command Council is expected soon.