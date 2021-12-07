SA Vs IND: South Africa Recall Pacer Duanne Olivier For Three-Test Series Against India

South Africa have recalled Pacer Duanne Olivier while also naming uncapped players Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton in the 21-member squad for the three-match Test series against India at home starting on December 26. South Africa will be led by Dean Elgar. (More Cricket News)

Olivier’s last appearance for South Africa in whites was in 2019 against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth where he took four wickets in a losing cause. The seasoned pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje made their way into the squad too after being rested in the ODIs against the Netherlands.

The series was originally scheduled to start on December 17 but had to be pushed back in the wake of a new COVID-19 variant Omicron detected in southern Africa. The development threatened the whole series but both BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) worked together to ensure it goes ahead.

The three-match rubber is part of the World Test Championship and India will be aiming to secure their maiden series win in South Africa. The first Test will be held in Centurion, the second in Johannesburg from January 3 and the third in Cape Town from January 11.

Three ODIs will follow the Test series. Four T20s, which were part of the original schedule, will be held later. Olivier’s inclusion comes after he impressed the selectors with his performance in the domestic circuit.

The 29-year-old has made a loud return to the Cricket South Africa Four-Day Series, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 28 scalps in eight innings with the best figures of 5/53. Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subrayen have also been recalled.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: “We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men. It’s been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies.

Squad: Dean Elgar (C), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India’s tour of South Africa Test schedule

1st Test – Centurion (December 26-30)

2nd Test – Johannesburg (January 3-7)

3rd Test – Cape Town (January 11-15)

#The first two Test matches will begin at 1.30 PM IST (10 AM SAST) and the third Test match will commence from 2 PM IST (10:30 AM SAST).