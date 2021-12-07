Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND: South Africa Recall Pacer Duanne Olivier For Three-Test Series Against India

Uncapped fast bowler Sisanda Magala and wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton have been named in the 21-member South Africa squad for the Test series against India. The first Test starts on December 26.

SA Vs IND: South Africa Recall Pacer Duanne Olivier For Three-Test Series Against India
Duanne Olivier's last Test for South Africa came in 2019 in a losing cause against Sri Lanka. | Sky Sports

Trending

SA Vs IND: South Africa Recall Pacer Duanne Olivier For Three-Test Series Against India
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T15:23:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 3:23 pm

South Africa have recalled Pacer Duanne Olivier while also naming uncapped players Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton in the 21-member squad for the three-match Test series against India at home starting on December 26. South Africa will be led by Dean Elgar. (More Cricket News)

Olivier’s last appearance for South Africa in whites was in 2019 against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth where he took four wickets in a losing cause. The seasoned pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje made their way into the squad too after being rested in the ODIs against the Netherlands.

The series was originally scheduled to start on December 17 but had to be pushed back in the wake of a new COVID-19 variant Omicron detected in southern Africa. The development threatened the whole series but both BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) worked together to ensure it goes ahead.

The three-match rubber is part of the World Test Championship and India will be aiming to secure their maiden series win in South Africa. The first Test will be held in Centurion, the second in Johannesburg from January 3 and the third in Cape Town from January 11.

Three ODIs will follow the Test series. Four T20s, which were part of the original schedule, will be held later. Olivier’s inclusion comes after he impressed the selectors with his performance in the domestic circuit.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The 29-year-old has made a loud return to the Cricket South Africa Four-Day Series, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 28 scalps in eight innings with the best figures of 5/53. Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subrayen have also been recalled.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: “We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men. It’s been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies.

Squad: Dean Elgar (C), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India’s tour of South Africa Test schedule

1st Test – Centurion (December 26-30)

2nd Test – Johannesburg (January 3-7)

3rd Test – Cape Town (January 11-15)

#The first two Test matches will begin at 1.30 PM IST (10 AM SAST) and the third Test match will commence from 2 PM IST (10:30 AM SAST). 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Quinton de Kock Dean Elgar Temba Bavuma South Africa Cricket India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team India Vs South Africa Cricket South Africa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021, AUS Vs ENG, Gabba Test: It’s Bowling Captain Pat Cummins Vs Batting Captain Joe Root

Ashes 2021, AUS Vs ENG, Gabba Test: It’s Bowling Captain Pat Cummins Vs Batting Captain Joe Root

Bangladesh Cricket Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Why Shakib Al Hasan Is Opting Out

Ashes 2021-22: Why England Are Resting Pacer James Anderson In Gabba Test Vs Australia

Bianca Andreescu, 2019 US Open Tennis Champion, Takes Mental Health Break

Omicron? Two Bangladesh Women’s Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Zimbabwe Tour

Everton Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22: Demarai Gray’s Winner Lifts Mood At Goodison Park

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sajid Khan (6/35) Puts Pakistan (300/4 decl) On Top Vs Bangladesh (76/7) - Highlights

SA-A Vs IND-A, 3rd Unofficial Test: Navdeep Saini Stars With Ball On Day 1

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Shocked Again As Jamshedpur Record Second Win

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Shocked Again As Jamshedpur Record Second Win

FIFA World Cup 2022: Norwegian Team Launches Jersey To Highlight Abuses In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Norwegian Team Launches Jersey To Highlight Abuses In Qatar

The Ashes 2021-22: How To Regain The Urn? Kevin Pietersen Tells England To Score A Lot Of Runs In Australia

The Ashes 2021-22: How To Regain The Urn? Kevin Pietersen Tells England To Score A Lot Of Runs In Australia

Belgian Football League Bans Visiting Fans After Violence-marred Games -VIDEO

Belgian Football League Bans Visiting Fans After Violence-marred Games -VIDEO

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Outlook Web Desk / Fourteen villagers from Mon district were killed by Special Forces personnel after they indiscriminately opened fire on a truck carrying eight coalminers and later opened fire on agitated villagers.

Advertisement