April 18, 2021
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid Reignite Interest In Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on Raheem Sterling again after he lost his place in Manchester City's starting XI

Omnisport 18 April 2021
Raheem Sterling is contracted with Manchester City for another two seasons, putting them in a strong position to hang on to the England international with a reported £80million price tag.
2021-04-18T15:25:29+05:30

Raheem Sterling has lost his place in the Manchester City starting line-up prompting fresh speculation. (More Football News)

Phil Foden has taken Sterling's role with devastating effect, including scoring the winner in their midweek Champions League triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

Sterling's contract talks have also been shelved for the season, fuelling the rumours.

 

TOP STORY - REAL REIGNITE RAHEEM INTEREST

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling according to the Daily Star.

Sterling is contracted with City for another two seasons, putting them in a strong position to hang on to the England international with a reported £80million price tag.

But regular football and the lure of Madrid could be compelling for Sterling who joined City from Liverpool in 2015 for £44m.

 

ROUND-UP

-The Daily Star reports that Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has informed Manchester United that he will only re-sign for a mammoth £500,000-a-week contract. Interested clubs JuventusReal Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been informed of his wage demands.

-Adama Traore will be offloaded by Wolverhampton as they seek to raise funds for their off-season recruitment reports Football Insider.

-Mundo Deportivo claims that Tottenham are keen to sign Real Betis defender Emerson, having shown interest last off-season.

-Manchester United are homing in on 18-year-old Metz midfielder Pape Sarr according to The Sun although they will face plenty of competition.

Hansi Flick Leaving Bayern Munich: Key Numbers Behind Departing Coach's Tenure

