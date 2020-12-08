Rumour Has It: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Manchester United, Paul Pogba Wants Real Madrid Mo

December 08, 2020
Corona
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly wants to join LaLiga champions Real Madrid, while Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Old Trafford

Omnisport 08 December 2020
Paul Pogba's time with Manchester United appears to be coming to an end. (More Football News)

Agent Mino Raiola said Pogba – who re-joined the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016, having left in 2012 – is unhappy at United amid growing speculation over his future in Manchester.

Does a move to Real Madrid await the France international?

 

TOP STORY – POGBA EYEING MADRID

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to join Real Madrid, according to Eurosport.

Pogba appears set for an Old Trafford exit after his agent Mino Raiola said his time at United is "over".

The World Cup-winning France international has since been linked with LaLiga champions Madrid, former club Juventus and Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain.

 

ROUND-UP

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to United, reports Auto Esporte. The Juventus superstar has been linked to former club United and PSG, but Red Devils sponsor Chevrolet are willing to help finance a transfer.

- RMC Sport claims PSG star Kylian Mbappe will spurn a move to Madrid in favour of remaining with the Ligue 1 holders. Mbappe has been tipped to swap PSG for Madrid, though the France international has also been linked to Liverpool.

Barcelona sent scouts to watch Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, says Sport. The 21-year-old has impressed since arriving from Almeria at the start of the season.

- Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham are battling to sign Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, reports Calciomercato.

Eduardo Camavinga has notified his new agent that he wants to leave Rennes, claims Diario AS. The France sensation has been linked to MadridUnited and PSG.

RB Leipzig are in pole position to sign Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai but Calciomercato says Milan remain in contact.

