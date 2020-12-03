Ronaldo 750: Overheads, Free-Kicks And Backheels - 10 of Cristiano's Best Goals

If Dynamo Kiev goalkeeper Heorhii Bushchan needs any consolation, it had happened 749 times before. (More Football News)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th goal of a phenomenal career on Wednesday, finding the net in Juventus' Champions League clash with the Ukrainian side.

Ronaldo reached his latest landmark when he tapped in from the goal line to give Juve a 2-0 lead in Turin.

His goal was his 75th for the Bianconeri, though the vast majority – 450 to be exact – were scored during a record-breaking spell with Real Madrid.

A hero at Madrid, Manchester United and now Juventus, a fair few of Ronaldo's incredible haul have been stone-cold classics. Here, we look back at 10 of his best goals.

750 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th goal among clubs and senior National team, with 10% of these being scored for Juventus. Limitless.#JuveDynamo #UCL pic.twitter.com/Mmm4Xov19x — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 2, 2020

Manchester United v Portsmouth: January 30, 2008

Perhaps the finest free-kick Ronaldo has struck in his career.

The Portuguese developed his reputation as a set-piece master at United and he lashed a phenomenal 25-yard effort past David James as part of a double to send Alex Ferguson's side to the top of the Premier League.

His knuckleball technique sent the ball swirling into the top-right corner for one of his defining Old Trafford moments.

#mufc Goal of the Season 2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo v Portsmouth. https://t.co/B0eAkESu7Q — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2016

Porto v Manchester United: April 15, 2009

He had absolutely no right to score this one.

Back in his homeland for a Champions League quarter-final against Porto, Ronaldo picked up the ball in the middle of the opposition half, got it out of his feet and sent a searing strike flying past Helton to seal a 1-0 win at the Estadio do Dragao and a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted an unstoppable effort for #mufc against Porto on this day in 2009. Stunning! https://t.co/7xRMBjNusy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2015

Almeria v Real Madrid: April 15, 2010

Ronaldo has developed into more of a penalty-box poacher in recent seasons, but this effort against Almeria was a reminder of how devastating he could be when starting with the ball outside the area.

Rafael van der Vaart won back possession in the Almeria half and the ball was worked to Ronaldo, who accelerated past two challenges, left a third defender for dead with a stepover and then drilled home with his left foot. The visitors would go on to win 2-1.

Sevilla v Real Madrid: December 17, 2011

Sevilla grew sick of the sight of Ronaldo during his time in Spain – he did score 27 times against them, after all – but this strike in a 6-2 thrashing is perhaps the best of them.

22 - @Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 22 goals against Atlético de Madrid in all competitions, the third most against an opponent in his career after Sevilla (27) & Getafe (23), except penaly shootouts. Nightmare pic.twitter.com/O74cj7mLY2 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 17, 2018

Collecting Karim Benzema's pass 30 yards out, Ronaldo took advantage of the time and space given to him by the defence to blast a shot into the top-right corner, the swerve on the ball making it totally unstoppable. It was one of three he scored that day at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Real Madrid v Valencia: May 4, 2014

It was not enough to keep Madrid's title chase alive, but this was another goal that showcased Ronaldo's killer instinct and dexterity.

In second-half injury time, with Valencia 2-1 ahead, Angel Di Maria volleyed over a cross from the left and Ronaldo swivelled to score a backheel volley and snatch a point.

VIDEO - Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing backheel goal against Valencia (English Commentary) http://t.co/RJT6OBqJx9 #RealMadridValencia — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 5, 2014

Real Madrid v Espanyol: January 31, 2016

Although his game had become more refined from those buccaneering early days, Ronaldo showed here he was not quite done when it came to solo runs and spectacular finishes.

With Madrid already 3-0 up in what would prove to be a 6-0 thrashing, James Rodriguez's pass was deflected into Ronaldo's path and he did the rest, showing brilliant footwork to skip beyond three challenges before rifling home from the edge of the area with his left foot.

Hungary v Portugal: June 22, 2016

Portugal thrice fell behind to Hungary in Lyon during Euro 2016, and Ronaldo brought them level on the second occasion with a display of fine skill.

The captain added a deft flick with his trailing leg to Joao Mario's right-wing cross to make it 2-2, and he cancelled out Balazs Dzsudzsak's second with a double of his own. It was enough to send Portugal into the knockout stages and from there they claimed a maiden international title.

Did you know? Ronaldo can also balance the trophy on his head. #EURO2016 pic.twitter.com/WK9mLZkhSL — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) July 10, 2016

Juventus v Real Madrid: April 3, 2018

Arguably the finest goal Ronaldo has produced.

Moving away from goal as Dani Carvajal dug a cross towards the penalty spot from the right, the Portuguese rose into the air and connected with a stunning overhead kick. His leg was at a right angle to his body as he struck with the sweetest of volleys that flew past an idle Gianluigi Buffon.

"It was amazing - probably the best of my career."



A year ago today - one of the great #UCL goals - Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational overhead kick in Turin! #OnThisDay @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/5nbrzSqXDw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2019

Portugal v Spain: June 15, 2018

Having twice given his side the lead, Ronaldo found Portugal 3-2 down to their Iberian neighbours in their thrilling opener at the 2018 World Cup.

While there was a sense of inevitability when he stood over an 88th minute free-kick, the execution was sheer perfection – power and dip combined to leave David de Gea with no chance.

Juventus v Manchester United: November 8, 2018

Another decorated Portuguese was celebrating at full-time when Jose Mourinho watched his Manchester United team complete a 2-1 comeback win.

But Ronaldo struck first with a sumptuous and technically brilliant strike, watching Leonardo Bonucci's raking ball over his shoulder to volley home.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first #UCL goal for Juve or Juan Mata's free-kick?



Watch THAT comeback by Manchester United at Juventus... pic.twitter.com/pNa7ENHqrk — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 11, 2018

