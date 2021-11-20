Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Rohit Sharma Is A Class Act, 'We Enjoy Batting With Each Other': KL Rahul After Helping India Beat New Zealand

During their 117-runs stand against New Zealand in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul became the first Indian pair to record five consecutive 50+ partnerships in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma Is A Class Act, 'We Enjoy Batting With Each Other': KL Rahul After Helping India Beat New Zealand
India's KL Rahul, left, and captain Rohit Sharma during their T20I cricket match against New Zealand in Ranchi on November 19, 2021. | AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Trending

Rohit Sharma Is A Class Act, 'We Enjoy Batting With Each Other': KL Rahul After Helping India Beat New Zealand
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T08:51:30+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:51 am

After the heart-break of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian national cricket team bounced back in some style. On Friday, the Rohit Sharma-led team thrashed New Zealand in Ranchi by seven wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 International series.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

The skipper, along with his deputy KL Rahul, ensured that the win was as dominating as possible. The openers put up a batting master class, stitching a 117-run stand in 13.2 overs in the chase of a 156-run target. The team, which failed to make the World Cup knock-outs, romped home to a big win with 16 balls to spare.

After the match, KL Rahul waxed lyrical about his captain.

"We both enjoy batting with each other, I always admired Rohit's batting. He is a class batsman and shown the world that over the years, so I really enjoy batting with him and we really try to take the pressure off each other," the 29-year-old from Bengaluru said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

They became the first Indian pair to record five consecutive 50+ partnerships in T20Is. Before the second T20I against the visiting Kiwis, Rohit and Rahul had stitched 140 against Afghanistan, 70 against Scotland, 86 against Namibia during the T20 World Cup in the UAE, and 50 against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday (November 17).

Notably, the pair was separated in India's T20 World Cup match against the Kiwis, with Rahul opening the innings with Ishan Kishan. India, who had lost to Pakistan in their Super 12 opener, could manage only 110/4 in that match, and ended up suffering an eight-wicket defeat. That effectively sealed India's fate in the tournament.

But it's a  new start for the team and also for both the batters, who have been given the reins following the stepping down of Virat Kohli as the national captain in the shortest format of the game. And they have shown the intent.

During their 117-run opening stand in Ranchi, Rohit and Rahul have also equalled Pakistani pair Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's record for the most century opening partnerships in the men's T20Is. Both the pairs have five each.

Rohit, who has another four 100-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan, now holds the record for the most 100+ partnerships in T20Is with 13.

"If there is a bowler that I can't get away, then without even me having to say it to him, he takes down that bowler. So my job becomes a bit easier and we found a way to get runs at the top of the order. Rahul said about their partnership, adding that they want to keep doing that and give "India a solid foundation".

Rohit hit 55 off 36 with the help of five sixes and a four, while Rahul scored 65 off 49 with the help of two sixes and four fours.

India will look to complete a series sweep against the BlackCaps when they meet for the third and final T20I on Sunday (November 21) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India have now edged past New Zealand in the T20I head-to-head record, 10-9 in 19 meetings. The Kiwis dominated the rivalry in its early years, winning the first five matches. But in the last ten meetings, India have won eight, including two Super Over finishes.

The two teams, who famously played a six-day Test to decide the inaugural winners of the ICC World Test Championship earlier this year, will face in a two-match series after the T20I engagement.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam KL Rahul Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Ranchi Cricket India vs New Zealand India national football team New Zealand national cricket team T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rohit Sharma Hails India's 'Amazing' Bench Strength, Promises To Give Youngsters Freedom

Rohit Sharma Hails India's 'Amazing' Bench Strength, Promises To Give Youngsters Freedom

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC To Take On NorthEast United In Campaign Opener

IND Vs NZ: Martin Guptill Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Getter In T20Is

IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Guide India To Comfortable Win In 2nd T20I, Pocket Series

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Kerala Blasters In Six-Goal Thriller In Season Opener

AB De Villiers Gets Epic Tribute From Rashid Khan - Read Afghan Star's Message To Cricket's Retired Mr. 360

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Kidambi Srikanth Vs Anders Antonsen

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20: Where To See BAN Vs PAK Live In India - Full Schedule

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Slams US President Joe Biden For 'Considering' Games Boycott

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Slams US President Joe Biden For 'Considering' Games Boycott

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Nervy Pakistan Beat Bangladesh To Take 1-0 Lead

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Nervy Pakistan Beat Bangladesh To Take 1-0 Lead

Lewis Hamilton Pleads F1 To Raise Human Rights Issues Ahead Of Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Pleads F1 To Raise Human Rights Issues Ahead Of Qatar Grand Prix

IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Fifties Seal T20 Series For India After Harshal Patel's 2/25 On Debut - Highlights

IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Fifties Seal T20 Series For India After Harshal Patel's 2/25 On Debut - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pak, Afghan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pak, Afghan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / There had been countless efforts on the part of the government and the ruling party to vilify the leadership of the movement, says Hannan Mollah, head of the All India Kisan Sabha.

Rohit A Class Act, 'We Enjoy Batting With Each Other': Rahul

Rohit A Class Act, 'We Enjoy Batting With Each Other': Rahul

Jayanta Oinam / During their 117-runs stand against New Zealand in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul became the first Indian pair to record five consecutive 50+ partnerships in T20Is.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

Advertisement