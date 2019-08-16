Interviews Begin, Cricket Advisory Committee Set To Appoint India's Next Head Coach

The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has begun the process to choose India men's national team's next head coach. The panel has started off with Robin Singh, who will be appearing for his first interview.

(CRICKET NEWS)

A former Mumbai Indians coach, Singh was interviewed by Dev, Anshuman Gaikwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

The CAC will reveal the name of the selected candidate by today evening.

The other shortlisted candidates appearing for the interview are Ravi Shastri, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody and Phil Simmons.

Simmons was head coach of West Indies earlier, leading them to 2016 T20 World Cup victory, before managing Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody, Mike Hesson Among Six Candidates For India Cricket Team's Head Coach Position

Meanwhile, Robin has served as fielding of coach of India in the past, notably during the victorious inaugural World T20 campaign in 2007.

Rajput has had stints with India, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Hesson recently parted ways with IPL side Kings XI Punjab. He also led New Zealand to the 2015 Cricket World Cup final.

Shastri is the clear favourite to continue with his job after having been given a 45-day extension after the Cricket World Cup.

(PTI Inputs)