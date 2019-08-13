Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody, Mike Hesson Among Six Candidates For India Cricket Team's Head Coach Position

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by former India national cricket team captain Kapil Dev has shortlisted six candidates for the head coach position of the Men in Blue. Even Ravi Shastri (who was given a 45-day extension after the Cricket World Cup) has been included in the list. The other candidates are former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, ex-Australia all-rounder and Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody, former West Indies all-rounder and Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons, ex-India team manager Lalchand Rajput and former India fielding coach Robin Singh.

The candidates will also give a presentation to the CAC. The final decision will be revealed by the end of this week or early next week.

The other members in the panel are Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's team skipper Shantha Rangaswamy.

"These six will give presentation for head coach before CAC. It has been learnt that these six have been short-listed for interview with the CAC," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

Virat Kohli had also earlier revealed that he is in favour of Shastri continuing in the post, although he has been on the receiving end of criticism.

The current support staff consists of bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar. Even they were given a 45-day extension after the World Cup. They will be covering the ongoing West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3.

Simmons was head coach of West Indies earlier, leading them to 2016 T20 World Cup victory, before managing Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Robin has served as fielding of coach of India in the past, notably during the victorious inaugural World T20 campaign in 2007.

Rajput has had stints with India, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Hesson recently parted ways with IPL side Kings XI Punjab. He also led New Zealand to the 2015 Cricket World Cup final.

(PTI Inputs)