Rio Ferdinand Reveals Racist Abuse At Wolves Vs Manchester United Game

Rio Ferdinand has alleged he was racially abused while working at Manchester United's victory against Wolves on Sunday.

Former United captain Ferdinand was in attendance at Molineux as a pundit for BT Sport in the UK.

It was Wolves' first home game since fans were allowed to return to stadiums, but Ferdinand reported a supporter had been ejected for a racist chant aimed in his direction.

"The last couple weeks, it's been unreal to see fans back," he wrote on Twitter.

To the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me. You need to be dismissed from football & educated. Come meet me & I will help you understand what it feels like to be racially abused! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2021

"However, to the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me: you need to be dismissed from football and educated.

"Come meet me and I will help you understand what it feels like to be racially abused!"

Wolves later confirmed the individual had been arrested and would be facing a lifetime ban as they apologised to Ferdinand.

"We are deeply sorry Rio. This person does not represent our club, our supporters or our values," a post on the club's Twitter account said.

"We can confirm that this individual has been arrested by @WMPolice, who we will support to ensure that the strongest action is taken, including a lifetime ban from our club."

West Midlands Police tweeted: "A 31-year-old man has been arrested at the @Wolves v @ManUtd match this afternoon after a racist gesture was directed at @rioferdy5. We will not tolerate football hate crime."

United were 2-1 winners at Wolves after goals from teenager Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata either side of a Nelson Semedo equaliser.

