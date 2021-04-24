Real Madrid Vs Real Betis, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Massive La Liga Match

Defending champions Real Madrid will again look to overcome a squad depleted by injuries and COVID-19 when they host Real Betis in a crucial La Liga match. It will be the second game Madrid play since it promoted the derailed Super League scheme. (More Football News)

A win would pull Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid (70 from 32 matches) level on points with leader Atletico Madrid (73 from 32 matches) before Diego Simeone's men visit Athletic Bilbao early Monday morning. A defeat will put Real's chances of their title defence in jeopardy, with eternal rivals Barcelona also catching up after El Clasico debacle. Ronald Koeman's men are third with 68 points, with a game in hand.

Real will most likely miss Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy due to injury, while Federico Valverde has tested positive for the coronavirus. Karim Benzema, however, will aim to continue his strong scoring run after scoring nine goals in their last seven league games.

Betis will be without playmaker Nabil Fekir, serving a red-card suspension. Alavés, which has improved under new coach Javi Calleja, will seek their first away win since November when it visits Valencia.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 12 league games, but have lost two of their last four meetings with Real Betis in La Liga.

Match and telecast details:

Match: La Liga 2020-21, matchday 32 fixture between Real Madrid and Real Betis.

Date: April 25 (Sunday), 2021.

Time: 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain

TV Channels: Not available in India

Live Streaming: Facebook Live

Likely XIs:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Militao, Varane, Nacho; Odriozola, Modric, Casemiro, Marcelo; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Real Betis: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Ruiz, Moreno; Guardado, Rodriguez; Lainez, Canales, Joaquin; Iglesias.

