Real Madrid Receive Eden Hazard Injury Boost As Clasico Absence Looks Unlikely

Eden Hazard's ankle injury is not deemed to be worse than bruising, allaying worries about his participation in next month's Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Omnisport 28 November 2019
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard reacts injured at the ground during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-11-28T00:33:50+0530

Real Madrid confirmed Eden Hazard only suffered a bruised ankle in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain, meaning he is not expected to be a doubt for El Clasico on December 18. (More Football News)

Belgium international Hazard impressed before his withdrawal 21 minutes from time in the home Champions League clash, as Madrid went on to give up a two-goal lead in the final nine minutes.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane acknowledged the problem was a worry, claiming it was "more than a simple blow".

Read: Hazard Suffers Injury As Madrid Blow Two-Goal Lead

But the club confirmed on Wednesday that the winger only suffered bruising rather than ligament damage.

"After the tests performed on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an external perimalleolar contusion [bruise] on his right leg," a statement read.

Also Read: Real Madrid 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain - Report

According to media reports, Hazard is expected to be out for around 10 days, meaning there should be minimal risk of him missing the Clasico in Madrid's penultimate La Liga match of 2019.

According to media reports, Hazard is expected to be out for around 10 days, meaning there should be minimal risk of him missing the Clasico in Madrid's penultimate LaLiga match of 2019.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
