PSL Playoffs: Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans Pay Tribute To Dean Jones, Watch Emotional Moment

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans players paid tribute to Dean Jones, who died in Mumbai on September 24. The former Australian cricketer was part of the Star Sports commentary team for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was 59. (More Cricket News)

As the PSL 2020 restarted with the Qualifier for the final between the Karachi and Multan-based franchises, players and coaching staff formed a 'D' and placed a life-size cut out of Jones in the middle, with the words 'We Miss Your' printed on it.

The PSL also displayed, 'Forever in our hearts, Deano!' in the digital scoreboard.

Watch the heartwarming moment here.

Jones was the coach of the Karachi team in PSL 2020, when the T20 tournament started.

Karachi, now coached by Pakistan great Wasim Akram, survived a Super Over shoot-out to enter their maiden PSL final.

After the match, Karachi skipper Imad Wasim dedicate the win to Jones and said, "If he were here, he would have been very happy. We’ll try to win the final for him as well."

Jones had been an active cricket analyst and was signed up to do off-tube commentary on the IPL 2020 in UAE.

But he was an equally popular figure in Pakistan. media and helped raise the profile of PSL.

Born in Melbourne, Jones played 52 Test matches scoring 3631 runs with the help of 11 centuries at an average of 46.55. He famously scored 216 against India in Chennai, under trying conditions. He also played 164 ODIs and scored 6068 runs with the help of seven centuries and 46 fifties.

