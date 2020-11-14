PSL 2020 Playoffs, Live Streaming: Qualified Teams, Squads, Full Schedule, Venues, Telecast Details

The final phase of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will get underway from November 14 (Saturday) with the first of playoffs between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in Karachi. In fact, Karachi have opted to bowl first.

All you need to know about the playoffs and final -- teams, squads, venues, telecast details, etc:

Four teams have qualified for the playoffs -- Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Peshwar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

Multan finished the league stage with 14 points from 10 matches while Karachi were second with 11 points. Lahore and Peshwar finished with 10 and 9 points respectively to complete the top four.

Venue: All four remaining matches are being played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Telecast and streaming details:

TV Listing: Eurosport/DSport

Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.com, Jio TV, YouTube

Schedule:

November 14 -

Qualifier 1: Multan Vs Karachi at 3:30 pm IST

Eliminator 1: Lahore vs Peshawar at 8:30 pm IST

November 15 -

Eliminator 2: At 8:30 pm IST

November 17 -

Final: At 8:30 pm IST.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Aamir Yamin, Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, James Vince (England), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir and Waqas Maqsood.

Lahore Qalandars: Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (Australia), Dane Vilas (South Africa), David Wiese (South Africa), Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel (England), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) and Usman Shinwari.

Multan Sultans: Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Imran Tahir (South Africa), Joe Denly (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Brendon Taylor (Zimbabwe), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shaan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Peshawar Zalmi: Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Haider Ali Khan, Hardus Viljoen (South Africa), Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Khurram Shehzad, Liam Livingstone (England), Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine