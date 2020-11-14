PSL Playoffs, Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings: Sensational Mohammad Amir' Super Over Floors Cricket Fans

Mohammad Amir on Saturday defended 13 runs in the Super Over of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Qualifier against Multan Sultans and helped Karachi Kings enter their maiden final. (More Cricket News)

Karachi captain Imad Wasim won the toss and put Multan into bat first at National Stadium, Karachi. Waqas Maqsood and Arshad Iqbal then took two wickets each to help Karachi restrict Multan to 141/7. England all-rounder Ravi Bopara top-scored for Multan with a 31-ball 40.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made run-a-ball 12, while tailender Sohail Tanvir hit two sixes and a four for his 13-ball 25.

Karachi were in complete control of the chase with Babar Azam scoring 65 off 53, but Tanvir (3/25) and Imran Tahir (1/22) ensured that Multan have a Super Over.

In the shoot out, Tanvir conceded only 13 runs despite Sherfane Rutherford hitting a four and a six. Then, Amir produced the goods while defending, keeping Rossouw and Bopara quiet.

MOHAMMAD AMIR DEFENDS IT IN A PRESSURE SITUATION ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



KARACHI KINGS ARE INTO THEIR FIRST FINAL ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



THIS ONE IS FOR DEANO âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ#HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain #MSvKK #PEL #ChangeYourLife pic.twitter.com/WClcW50iMR — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 14, 2020

RUTHERFORD HITS FOUR AND SIX IN THE SUPER OVER ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Multan Sultans need 14 runs to win against Karachi Kings #HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain #MSvKK #PEL #ChangeYourLife pic.twitter.com/3yBOOhO9zV — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 14, 2020

Muhammad Amir still got it ðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ¼



That’s how you bowl a super over! â­ÂÂï¸ÂÂ#MSvKK — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) November 14, 2020

Karachi Kings qualify for the PSL final after an incredible super over win. Amir bowled a fantastic super over just like the CT 2017 final spell. Babar can score even in must win matches, Asia's best batsman for a reason. Pakistan Super League best league in the world.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 14, 2020

That 1 over by Amir was better than any over bowled in the entire IPL. Amir is so so good under pressure. #PSL2020 — Haroon (@hazharoon) November 14, 2020

Superb super over by Mohammad Amir. And, what a restart. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) November 14, 2020

Karachi will be playing their first-ever PSL final on Tuesday, while Multan get another chance to make the title round. They will play the winners of Eliminator 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

