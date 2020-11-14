November 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PSL Playoffs, Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings: Sensational Mohammad Amir' Super Over Floors Cricket Fans

PSL Playoffs, Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings: Sensational Mohammad Amir' Super Over Floors Cricket Fans

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir rocked Multan Sultans in the Super Over of the PSL Playoff Qualifier and helped Karachi Kings make maiden final

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PSL Playoffs, Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings: Sensational Mohammad Amir' Super Over Floors Cricket Fans
Mohammad Amir on song
Screengrab: Twitter
PSL Playoffs, Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings: Sensational Mohammad Amir' Super Over Floors Cricket Fans
outlookindia.com
2020-11-14T20:39:39+05:30

Mohammad Amir on Saturday defended 13 runs in the Super Over of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Qualifier against Multan Sultans and helped Karachi Kings enter their maiden final. (More Cricket News)

Karachi captain Imad Wasim won the toss and put Multan into bat first at National Stadium, Karachi. Waqas Maqsood and Arshad Iqbal then took two wickets each to help Karachi restrict Multan to 141/7. England all-rounder Ravi Bopara top-scored for Multan with a 31-ball 40.

READ: Dog Steals The Show In Karachi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made run-a-ball 12, while tailender Sohail Tanvir hit two sixes and a four for his 13-ball 25.

Karachi were in complete control of the chase with Babar Azam scoring 65 off 53, but Tanvir (3/25) and Imran Tahir (1/22) ensured that Multan have a Super Over.

READ: PSL 2020 Playoffs - All You Need To Know

In the shoot out, Tanvir conceded only 13 runs despite Sherfane Rutherford hitting a four and a six. Then, Amir produced the goods while defending, keeping Rossouw and Bopara quiet.

Watch the closing stages of the thriller here:

And fans took to social media sites to hail Amir's performance. Here are some interesting reactions:

Karachi will be playing their first-ever PSL final on Tuesday, while Multan get another chance to make the title round. They will play the winners of Eliminator 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo On Milwaukee Bucks Future: It Depends On What Decisions They Make

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mohammad Amir Karachi Pakistan Cricket T20 Cricket Pakistan Super League (PSL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos