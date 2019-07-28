﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  PKL 2019: U Mumba Beat Puneri Paltan

PKL 2019: U Mumba Beat Puneri Paltan

In the game touted as the 'Maharashtra Derby', Mumbai's Abhishek Singh (5 points) emerged star performer, while teammates Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal and skipper Fazal Atrachali (4 points each) made notable contributions, as U Mumba defeated Puneti Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League.

PTI 28 July 2019
PKL 2019: U Mumba Beat Puneri Paltan
Cricket captain Virat Kohli and Maharashtra Sports Minister Ashish Shelar graced the opening day of the Mumbai leg.
Twitter
PKL 2019: U Mumba Beat Puneri Paltan
outlookindia.com
2019-07-28T09:31:48+0530

U Mumba opened their home campaign by defeating Puneri Paltan 33-23 in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Mumbai on July 27.

In the game touted as the 'Maharashtra Derby', Mumbai's Abhishek Singh (5 points) emerged star performer, while teammates Rohit Baliyan, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal and skipper Fazal Atrachali (4 points each) made notable contributions.

The two teams were locked at 2-2 before Shubham Shinde grabbed a point to take Pune 3-2 ahead.

Pune then put up a strong defence and sent two U Mumba raiders Dong Kong Lee and Sandeep Narwal packing to make it 5-2.

However, Mumba were back in the game as they picked up three points to level the scores at 5-5.

U Mumbai raider Abhishek Singh picked up a point in his raid, while defenders sent Pune's R Sriram out to make it 7-5, but Pune made it 7-7 again.

The first half was a closely fought one.

ALSO READ: PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants Defeat UP Yoddha

U Mumba surged 10-9 ahead and in the dying seconds of the opening half, Abhishek Singh picked up a point to make in his 'do or die' raid in Mumbai's favour as they went 11-9 into the break.

The second half began with Abhishek Singh taking a point in his raid and later U Mumba inflicted an 'all out' on the Pune team to surge 15-10 ahead.

The Mumbai side continued its dominance with successful raids and tackles to go 21-12 ahead.

Later, they inflicted the second 'all-out' on Pune to take control of the match at 27-17.

Pune were then playing the catch-up game, eventually ending up as the losing side.

Cricket captain Virat Kohli and Maharashtra Sports Minister Ashish Shelar graced the opening day of the Mumbai leg.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Other Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bangladesh Appoint Daniel Vettori, Charl Langeveldt As Bowling Coaches
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters