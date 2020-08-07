Paulo Dybala A Doubt To Face Lyon, Maurizio Sarri Impressed With Rested Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala remains an injury concern for Juventus' Champions League clash with Lyon, but Maurizio Sarri is buoyant about Cristiano Ronaldo's condition.

Argentina international Dybala went off in the first half of the Bianconeri's Scudetto-sealing 2-0 win over Sampdoria on July 26 with a thigh strain.

He missed the subsequent defeats to Cagliari and Roma to close out the Serie A campaign and appears to be doubtful to make his return in the second leg of the last-16 tie against Lyon in Turin on Friday.

Sarri would dearly love to call on Dybala given his side have a 1-0 deficit to turn around from the first leg back in February.

"It's still in the hands of the medics, although I saw he did something on the pitch in training," Sarri told reporters.

"We'll see what he can do tomorrow morning, then talk to him and the doctors about what he's able to do."

There is no doubting the fitness of Ronaldo, though.

The 35-year-old ended the 2019-20 Serie A campaign with 31 goals - a total only bettered by Lazio's Ciro Immobile - and has scored 10 in 13 appearances since Juve's season resumed in June.

Ronaldo was rested for the final league match against Roma at the weekend after a hectic schedule.

Sarri feels that has benefited the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and he has been encouraged by what he has seen from the Portuguese ahead of the crucial clash with Lyon.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is training well, I saw him score an absolutely stunning goal in training yesterday," said the Juve boss.

"He's had many games in a short period of time, so quite rightly had a couple of days to rest, then resumed training with intensity and vigour.

"I think he's approaching this appointment the right way."