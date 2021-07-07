July 07, 2021
Paris Saint-Germain Sign Morocco Right-back Achraf Hakimi From Inter Milan

Achraf Hakimi came through Real Madrid's youth academy then played for the Spanish club before being sent on loan for two seasons to Borussia Dortmund

Agencies 07 July 2021
Achraf Hakimi joined Inter Milan in 2020, and scored seven goals to help the team win the Serie A title.
Paris Saint-Germain bolstered its defense by signing Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan. (More Football News)

PSG, which is reportedly set to sign former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, said the 22-year-old defender signed a five-year deal until the end of June 2026.

The Madrid-born Hakimi came through Real Madrid's youth academy then played for the Spanish club before being sent on loan for two seasons to Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi joined Inter Milan in 2020, tallying seven goals and 10 assists to help the team win the Serie A title.

He started his international career in 2016 and played at the 2018 World Cup.

PSG finished second to champions Lille in the French league last season.

(AP)



