January 27, 2021
Corona
Catch live cricket scores and live updates of Day 2 of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa being played at National Stadium, Karachi here

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2021
Pakistan's batsman Abid Ali is bowled out by South Africa's pacer Kagiso Rabada on the first day of the first Test at the National Stadium, in Karachi
AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
2021-01-27T09:13:54+05:30

Kagiso Rabada struck twice as Pakistan made a nightmare start to their reply after bowling South Africa out on a dramatic day one of the Test series in Karachi.
The Proteas, touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years, were dismissed for 220 after winning the toss at the National Stadium on Tuesday, Yasir Shah taking 3-54.
Dean Elgar (58) made a half-century but South Africa lost four wickets in the afternoon session and were all out not long after tea.
Rabada, playing his first Test for just over a year, then brought Pakistan back down to earth as he took 2-8 in six overs and they were in deep trouble on 33-4 at stumps. Catch live cricket scores and Live updates of Day 2 of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa being played at National Stadium, Karachi here.

