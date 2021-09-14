Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Start Training In Pakistan Amid Tight Security Protocols

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Start Training In Pakistan Amid Tight Security Protocols

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Start Training In Pakistan Amid Tight Security Protocols
New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals against Pakistan. | Courtesy: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

International sides have been reluctant to visit the country since terrorists attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009, when six players were injured.

Trending

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Start Training In Pakistan Amid Tight Security Protocols
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T11:09:48+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 11:09 am

New Zealand trained on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where they will face Pakistan in the first of three one-day internationals (ODIs) on Friday. (More Cricket News)

This is the 'Black Caps' first tour to Pakistan since 2003.

International sides have been reluctant to visit the country since terrorists attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009, when six players were injured.

The two nations will contest three ODIs in total before playing five Twenty20 internationals, with a large security presence expected to be on hand for both limited-overs series.

Pakistan will be coached by former Test players Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq, who have taken their roles on an interim basis following the recent resignations of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

The Pakistan Cricket board announced on Monday that Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander will be joining the team's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Rawalpindi, Pakistan Cricket Pakistan national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Chris Woakes Chooses T20 World Cup And Ashes Over IPL, Says Had To Give Up One After Leaving Delhi Capitals

Chris Woakes Chooses T20 World Cup And Ashes Over IPL, Says Had To Give Up One After Leaving Delhi Capitals

Vladimir Putin Hails Daniil Medvedev's 'Brilliant Victory' Over Novak Djokovic In US Open Final

IPL 2021: AB De Villiers Says 'Old Man Like Me' Needs To Stay Fresh

Bhabani Roy, Former India Football Player And Mohun Bagan Legend, Dies

Novak Djokovic 'Still Hanging On,' Seeking Major Titles After The US Open Final Humbling

Terror Funding? Sports Ministry Asks BCCI To Take Action On Bihar Cricket Association

Durand Cup: FC Goa Beat Sudeva Delhi FC In Cagey Encounter, Enter Quarters

Virat Kohli Shifts Focus To IPL, Terms India's Old Trafford Pull Out 'Unfortunate'

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Sports

Neeraj Chopra's Coach Uwe Hohn Sacked; AFI 'Not Happy' With German Javelin Throw Legend

Neeraj Chopra's Coach Uwe Hohn Sacked; AFI 'Not Happy' With German Javelin Throw Legend

Indian Shooter Namanveer Brar Found Dead In Mohali

Indian Shooter Namanveer Brar Found Dead In Mohali

Young Boys Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Young Boys Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Club Brugge Vs PSG, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Club Brugge Vs PSG, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

Outlook Web Desk / The Summit will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

Harish Manav / The UNHRC Chief described the use of UAPA in India as ‘worrying’ and said hundreds of people remain in detention for exercising their right to the freedom of expression.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/