On This Day In Sport, April 15: Jackie Robinson Breaks Down The Colour Barrier, Viv Richards Makes Cricket History

Seventy-three years after his MLB debut on April 15, Jackie Robinson continues to be remembered by MLB. (More Sports News)

The man who broke the colour barrier is celebrated on Jackie Robinson Day, with players, coaches and managers alike wearing his number 42 during games.

April 15 is poignant for Liverpool fans, due to the Hillsborough disaster, and Bostonians, because of the Boston Marathon bombing.

1947 - Jackie Robinson breaks down the colour barrier

In 1947, 28-year-old Robinson walked out onto Ebbets Field, Brooklyn and became the first black player ever to appear in MLB in the modern era.

Robinson was a six-time All-Star, a National League MVP and a 1955 World Series champion during his time with the Dodgers.

He would go on to be named to the Baseball Hall of Fame and his number 42 has been retired by all MLB teams.

1986 - Richards' rapid century against England

One of Test cricket's finest batsmen produced one of his greatest innings against England in Antigua.

West Indian Viv Richards needed just 56 balls to reach three figures, smashing seven sixes and as many fours before finishing unbeaten on 110 not out from 58 deliveries.

It was a record that stood for 30 years before New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, the current record-holder, broke the mark in two fewer deliveries.

1986 - 96 fans die in Hillsborough disaster

On the same day as Richards was making history, Liverpool were mourning the worst sporting disaster in British history.

Ninety-six people lost their lives while 766 were injured when fans were crushed at Hillsborough in Sheffield during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Sheffield Wednesday.

In a subsequent enquiry, The Taylor Report recommended a move to all-seater stadia, which led to a ban on standing for clubs in the top two flights in 1994.

2013 - Boston Marathon bombings kill three, injure hundreds

During the 117th annual Boston Marathon, which took place on Patriots Day seven years ago, two bombs detonated near the finish line.

Three people died while a further 264 were injured. At least 14 people required amputations.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who remains on death row, later admitted to carrying out the attack with his brother, Tamerlan, who was killed during the manhunt that followed the bombing.