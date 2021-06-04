June 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Olympic 100m Hurdles Champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal Banned For Five Years

Olympic 100m Hurdles Champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal Banned For Five Years

The AIU, however, said that Brianna Rollins-McNeal can still take part in the US trials for the Tokyo Olympics while she appeals the ban

Outlook Web Bureau 04 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:09 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Olympic 100m Hurdles Champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal Banned For Five Years
Brianna Rollins-McNeal had denied testing positive for any banned substance.
Courtesy: Twitter (@Bri_Rollin)
Olympic 100m Hurdles Champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal Banned For Five Years
outlookindia.com
2021-06-04T20:09:04+05:30

Olympics 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been banned for five years for tampering with the anti-doping testing process. (More Sports News)

She was suspended from competition by the Athletics Integrity Unit in January 2021 after being charged with 'tampering of doping control'.  She had missed three out-of-competition drug tests.

The American won the gold medal in the women's 100 m hurdles in Rio Games. The 29-year-old is also a former world champion.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced the ban on Friday.

The AIU, however, said that she can still take part in the US trials for the Tokyo Olympics later this month while she appeals the ban, which is backdated to August 15, 2020.

Her appeal is expected to be heard before the Olympics begin on July 23.

AIU said she had been banned for “tampering within the results management process”.

It was her second doping violation after she missed the 2017 World Championships while serving a one-year ban for missing three drug tests.

McNeal had in February protested her innocence.

“The system is pretty messed up if you ask me but that’s another topic for another day,” she said in an Instagram post.

She added: “As far as my situation goes, I am still me! Very clean, very honest and transparent.

“Once all of this blows over I will provide more details of what’s actually going on.”

 (With agency inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Copa America 2021, Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Fixtures And How To Watch

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Other Sports Anti-Doping Athletics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos