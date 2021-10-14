Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Old Rivals Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri Meet In Serie A Throwback

The coaching masterminds have feuded ever since Mourinho's very first season in Italy — when the outspoken Portuguese manager was bothered that Allegri won a coach of the year award with Cagliari.

Old Rivals Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri Meet In Serie A Throwback
With Jose Mourinho, right, back coaching in Italy after more than a decade and Massimiliano Allegri, left, back in Turin after two seasons away, the rivalry resumes on Sunday when Mou's Roma visits Max's Juventus. | Composite: File Photos

Trending

Old Rivals Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri Meet In Serie A Throwback
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T19:27:00+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 7:27 pm

Declared enemies from the very beginning, Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri have never shied away from antagonizing each other. (More Football News)

The coaching masterminds have feuded ever since Mourinho's very first season in Italy — when the outspoken Portuguese manager was bothered that Allegri won a coach of the year award with Cagliari even though Mourinho had just won his first Serie A title at Inter Milan.

Having moved on to jobs at AC Milan and then Juventus, Allegri at times criticized Mourinho as “pathetic” and “lacking respect,” while Mourinho reverted to loaded hand gestures aimed at the fans of Allegri's Juventus teams — most recently during a Champions League clash with Mourinho's Manchester United in 2018.

Now, with Mourinho back coaching in Italy after more than a decade and Allegri back in Turin after two seasons away, the rivalry resumes on Sunday when Mou's Roma visits Max's Juventus.

It's shaping up as a pivotal match, too, with Juventus having registered three straight wins before the international break after a horrendous start, and Roma facing a title contender for the first time this season.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Both coaches are also in need of a convincing performance to shed their “defensive” and “catenaccio” labels in an age when free-flowing attacks have become the preferred style — as demonstrated by Italy's run to the European Championship title.

Having been fired by Tottenham in April after 17 months at the London club — his shortest spell at a club since he broke into the big time as a slick and self-confident coach of Porto at the start of the century — Mourinho has shown signs that he's open to change.

While his former teams were often mocked for "parking a bus” in front of the goal, Mourinho's arrival in the Italian capital was hailed with a mural showing him riding a Vespa and, indeed, Roma's attack has been buzzing.

Led by four goals each from captain Lorenzo Pellegri and Jordan Veretout, plus some daring play by England import Tammy Abraham up front, Roma has scored five more goals than Allegri's Juventus through the opening seven matches of Serie A.

However, Abraham will likely miss the Juventus match after picking up an injury with England, while Pellegrini has sat out training this week with a fever.

After failing to win its four opening Serie A games then struggling to beat upstart Spezia, Juventus finally gained some confidence with a 1-0 win over European champion Chelsea in the Champions League last month with a throwback performance like those so often seen during Allegri's first spell in Turin.

Defenders Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini proved impenetrable in front of Juve's goal and Federico Chiesa capitalized by darting past a sleeping Chelsea defense to score the lone goal.

Otherwise, Allegri's return has been marked by a failure to take advantage of the new five substitutions rule and a reversion to the more defensive-minded players he knew from his first term — which contributed to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Without Ronaldo, producing goals has become a problem. And with Alvaro Morata still out injured and Paulo Dybala still not 100%, Chiesa remains Juve's most reliable option in attack.

So with both sides missing key players, Mourinho and Allegri will have to come up with inventive solutions and hope for timely goals — like when United scored twice in the final five minutes and won 2-1 in 2018 after a match that Juventus had dominated.

Juventus fans tormented Mourinho throughout that 2018 game and afterward he egged them on by holding his hand to his ear.

“I was wrong,” Mourinho said afterward.

“But they insulted me and my family for 90 minutes. It was just a way of saying, I don't want to listen to you any longer.' I didn't offend anyone. They did.”

Sunday's game marks the first time Mourinho returns to Turin since 2018 and it's also the first Serie A weekend in the pandemic when stadium capacities have been raised to 75%.

Expect a hostile reception for Mourinho and a cold handshake with Allegri.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jose Mourinho Massimiliano Allegri Italy Football Serie A AS Roma Juventus Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Women To Play Football Friendlies Against Top Swedish Clubs

India Women To Play Football Friendlies Against Top Swedish Clubs

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Why Chennai Super Kings Have Edge Over Kolkata Knight Riders - Stats Preview

La Liga Preview: Sergio Aguero Ready For Debut As Barcelona Start Critical 3-game Home Stint

Tennis Hall Of Fame: Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya Among 6 Nominees

Who Is Venkatesh Iyer

Chinese Human Rights Not A Concern Before 2022 Winter Olympic Games: John Coates

IPL 2021 Final: Shane Watson Compares Josh Hazlewood With Glenn McGrath Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR Title Clash

Thomas Cup Badminton: India Men Suffer 1-4 Loss To China In Last Group Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Javed Miandad Shares Words Of Wisdom As Pakistan Eye India Scalp

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Javed Miandad Shares Words Of Wisdom As Pakistan Eye India Scalp

Virat Kohli Vs James Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest, Says Enjoyed Their 'Well-spirited' Rivalry

Virat Kohli Vs James Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest, Says Enjoyed Their 'Well-spirited' Rivalry

ICC T20 World Cup: Ireland Stun Bangladesh In Warm-up Match

ICC T20 World Cup: Ireland Stun Bangladesh In Warm-up Match

Jasprit Bumrah At Old Trafford: Manchester United Welcome India Pacer After IPL Stint - See Post

Jasprit Bumrah At Old Trafford: Manchester United Welcome India Pacer After IPL Stint - See Post

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

PTI / The Kohli versus Anderson rivalry is one of the biggest talking points whenever India lock horns with England.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement