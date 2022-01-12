Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Novak Djokovic Visa Issue: Serbian Blames Agent For 'Misinformation' On Australia Travel Declaration

Novak Djokovic has said his agent sincerely apologizes for the mistake and has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify the matter. Djokovic had his visa revoked for failing to meet the COVID-exemption requirements to enter the country.

Novak Djokovic Visa Issue: Serbian Blames Agent For 'Misinformation' On Australia Travel Declaration
Novak Djokovic (second from L) poses for a picture during a training session ahead of the Australian Open 2022. | Twitter (DjokerNole)

Trending

Novak Djokovic Visa Issue: Serbian Blames Agent For 'Misinformation' On Australia Travel Declaration
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T10:18:05+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 10:18 am

Novak Djokovic has moved to clarify how mistakes were made on the immigration document he submitted on his arrival in Melbourne last week, before his visa was revoked and then reinstated in a COVID-19 vaccination saga that has overshadowed the days leading up to the Australian Open 2022. (More Tennis News)

A statement was posted on Djokovic’s social media accounts Wednesday while the men’s tennis No. 1 was in Rod Laver Arena holding a practice session against Tristan Schoolkate, a 20-year-old Australian.

The nine-time and defending Australian Open champion is in limbo before the year’s first tennis major starts next Monday. Djokovic won a legal battle on Monday allowing him to stay in the country, but he still faces the prospect of deportation because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

Reports emerged that he’d been attending events in his native Serbia last month while infectious, and he’d made errors on an immigration form to enter Australia that could potentially result in the cancellation of his visa.

On the form, Djokovic said he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia. The Monte Carlo-based athlete was seen in Spain and Serbia in that two-week period.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

In a statement posted on Instagram, Djokovic described the speculation as ‘hurtful’ and said he wanted to address ‘continuing misinformation’ in the interest of “alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia.”

Djokovic said he’d taken rapid tests that were negative in the days before he returned a positive on a test he undertook out of an “abundance of caution” because he was asymptomatic.

He addressed the travel declaration by saying it was submitted on his behalf by his support team and “my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box.”

“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” he wrote. “The team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.” At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s office said Djokovic’s legal team had filed further submissions against the potential cancellation of his visa.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Novak Djokovic Melbourne Tennis Australian Open Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Actor Siddharth Apologises To Olympic Medallist Badminton Star Saina Nehwal For ‘Rude Joke’

Actor Siddharth Apologises To Olympic Medallist Badminton Star Saina Nehwal For ‘Rude Joke’

Serie A 2021-22: Gastón Pereiro’s Injury-time Goal Helps Cagliari Beat Bologna

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Tough Day For Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria

Manchester United Vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2021-22: Scott McTominay Sends Red Devils To 4th Round

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Kagiso Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Tie — Statistical Highlights

New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Retires From Test Cricket By Bagging A Wicket - Watch Video

ISL 2021-22: Aiming Table Top, Kerala Blasters Face Resurgent Odisha FC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As South Africa Take Day 1 Honours

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As South Africa Take Day 1 Honours

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

Read More from Outlook

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement