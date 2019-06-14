The likes of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell, South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock have pulled of brilliant catches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But a sensational catch by England women cricketer Fran Wilson has stunned fans.

During England Women's third and final ODI against West Indies Women, Wilson leapt full length to her left at cover to dismiss Hayley Matthews, off the bowling of Kate Cross at Chelmsford.

Watch the 27-year-old's unbelievable catch here:

England Women won the match by 135 runs on DLS to completed a 3-0 series whitewash.