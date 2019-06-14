﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Not Cricket World Cup: Simply Sensational! This Fran Wilson Catch Will Make You Rethink About Women's Cricket – WATCH

Not Cricket World Cup: Simply Sensational! This Fran Wilson Catch Will Make You Rethink About Women's Cricket – WATCH

During England Women's third and final ODI against West Indies Women, Wilson leapt full length to her left at cover to dismiss Hayley Matthews, off the bowling of Kate Cross at Chelmsford

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2019
Not Cricket World Cup: Simply Sensational! This Fran Wilson Catch Will Make You Rethink About Women's Cricket – WATCH
Screengrab: Twitter
Not Cricket World Cup: Simply Sensational! This Fran Wilson Catch Will Make You Rethink About Women's Cricket – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-06-14T21:03:28+0530

The likes of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell, South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock have pulled of brilliant catches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But a sensational catch by England women cricketer Fran Wilson has stunned fans.

During England Women's third and final ODI against West Indies Women, Wilson leapt full length to her left at cover to dismiss Hayley Matthews, off the bowling of Kate Cross at Chelmsford.

Watch the 27-year-old's unbelievable catch here:

England Women won the match by 135 runs on DLS to completed a 3-0 series whitewash.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ben Stokes Sheldon Cottrell Quinton de Kock Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Metro Man' Sreedharan Writes To PM Modi Against Delhi Govt's Free Travel Scheme For Women
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters