The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is only eight days old, but fans have already witnessed some stunning feats of fielding efforts from top cricketers.

But so far, until the 11th match, two catches stood out for their brilliance – Ben Stokes' seemingly impossible catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo and Sheldon Cottrell's unbelievable juggling act to send back Steve Smith.

Watch both the catches here, and you be the judge.

It was always going to take something special to get rid of Steve Smith..



What an unbelievable catch this is from Sheldon Cottrell! ðÂÂ¯#CWC19 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/vSEoyjo6rc — Superbru (@Superbru) June 6, 2019

Sheldon Cottrell, we salute you! Is this the best catch of #CWC19 so far?https://t.co/yZopBE5vAh — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

Sheldon Cottrell.. take a bow, son! What a catch ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/T4smhqVu9u — Tom Beresford ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂ½ï¸Â (@Tomsportsjourno) June 6, 2019

England all-rounder Stokes' take during the opening match of the tournament against South Africa has already been hailed as one of the best ever.

Then, on Thursday, West Indies fast bowler Cottrell produced a breath-taking catch to challenge Stokes for the best catch of the tournament.

Cottrell, who's famous for his 'salute' celebration, showed the briliant presence of mind to control himself while keeping the ball in play.