Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
No Room For Olympic Gold Medallist Marcell Jacobs In World Athletics Award Nominees, Italy Fumes

Italian Marcell Jacobs was a surprise champion when he took the Tokyo Olympics 100m gold before laying his hands on 4×100m relay gold.

No Room For Olympic Gold Medallist Marcell Jacobs In World Athletics Award Nominees, Italy Fumes
Marcell Jacobs took Tokyo Olympics 100m gold ahead of favourites USA's Fred Kerley and Canadian Andre De Grasse. | File photo

No Room For Olympic Gold Medallist Marcell Jacobs In World Athletics Award Nominees, Italy Fumes
2021-10-23T11:29:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 11:29 am

The Italian Olympic movement is outraged over the exclusion of sprinter Marcell Jacobs from the nominees list for male athlete of the year by World Athletics, with a senior official calling it ‘a lack of respect’ and ‘profoundly wrong’. (Other Sports News)

The sport’s governing body announced a list of 10 nominees for the prestigious award but found no room for the only man to win two golds on the track at the Tokyo Olympics. Jacobs was the surprise Olympic champion in the 100 meters — the signature event of track and field — and also helped Italy to gold in the 4x100 relay.

“It's profoundly wrong,” Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò said Friday, a day after the nominees were announced. “We're very upset.” Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, who tied for Olympic gold with Mutaz Barshim in his event moments before Jacobs won the 100, also failed to make the cut.

Malagò said the omissions amount to “a lack of respect toward our two athletes.” The 10 nominees are Joshua Cheptegei, Ryan Crouser, Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Eliud Kipchoge, Pedro Pichardo, Daniel Stahl, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Damian Warner and Karsten Warholm.

The nominees were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics. The winner will be announced in December.

Jacobs, who also won the 60 meters at the European Indoor Championships in March, did not compete after the Olympics when he withdrew from his remaining Diamond League events to recover from a knee injury.

“As always, the World Athletics Awards will recognize athletes who have performed at the highest level across the year, taking into account not only the Olympic Games but the one-day meeting circuits,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

Italy Other Sports Tokyo Olympics Athletics Sports
