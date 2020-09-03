September 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  'No More Gender Difference' - Brazil Women To Be Paid The Same As Men's Selecao

'No More Gender Difference' - Brazil Women To Be Paid The Same As Men's Selecao

The CBF said it is committed to treating men and women equally, as it announced Brazil Women will be paid at the same rate as Neymar and Co

Omnisport 03 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'No More Gender Difference' - Brazil Women To Be Paid The Same As Men's Selecao
An "unprecedented measure"
Courtesy: Twitter (@CBF_Futebol)
'No More Gender Difference' - Brazil Women To Be Paid The Same As Men's Selecao
outlookindia.com
2020-09-03T16:03:13+05:30

Brazil's men's and women's teams have been paid at the same rate since March and will continue to be treated equally moving forward, CBF president Rogerio Caboclo has announced. (More Football News)

In what the CBF described as an "unprecedented measure", Brazil Women - led by captain Marta - receive the same daily wages and prize money as the five-time men's world champions.

Caboclo revealed the change at a news conference as Duda Luizelli and Aline Pellegrino were hired as the CBF's new women's football coordinators.

"Since March of this year, the CBF has paid an equal value in terms of prizes and daily rates between men's and women's football," Caboclo said.

"The men's players earn the same as the women's players during their call-ups. What they receive daily, the women also receive.

"What the men will gain by winning or advancing at the Olympics next year will be the same as the women will have.

"What men will receive at the next World Cup will be proportionally equal to what is proposed by FIFA.

"There is no more gender difference, as the CBF is treating men and women equally."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

LPL 2020: Inaugural Lanka Premier League To Start On November 14

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Women's Football Brazil national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×