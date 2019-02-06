Indian bowlers faced the wrath of New Zealand batsmen in the first Twenty20 International at Wellington on Wednesday.

Kiwi openers Tim Seifert (84 off 43) and Colin Munro (34 off 20) raced to 86 runs forcing Mahendra Singh Dhoni to conduct some on-field coaching.

An animated Dhoni spent some time with Krunal Pandya, probably telling how Kiwi batsmen are picking his delivery and what should be done. And it had an instant effect, Krunal getting the first wicket of the match, that of Munro, caught at long on by Vijay Shankar.

Watch it here:

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first at Westpac Stadium. But his decision backfired as India were set a 220-run target by the Kiwis.

India's highest successful chase is 207 against Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2009.