﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Animated MS Dhoni Conducts On-Field Coaching, Inspires Krunal Pandya To Dismiss Colin Munro – WATCH

Animated MS Dhoni Conducts On-Field Coaching, Inspires Krunal Pandya To Dismiss Colin Munro – WATCH

Kiwi openers Tim Seifert (84 off 43) and Colin Munro (34 off 20) raced to 86 runs forcing Mahendra Singh Dhoni to conduct some on-field coaching.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2019
Animated MS Dhoni Conducts On-Field Coaching, Inspires Krunal Pandya To Dismiss Colin Munro – WATCH
Screengrab: Twitter
Animated MS Dhoni Conducts On-Field Coaching, Inspires Krunal Pandya To Dismiss Colin Munro – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-02-06T15:43:45+0530
Also Read

Indian bowlers faced the wrath of New Zealand batsmen in the first Twenty20 International at Wellington on Wednesday.

Kiwi openers Tim Seifert (84 off 43) and Colin Munro (34 off 20) raced to 86 runs forcing Mahendra Singh Dhoni to conduct some on-field coaching.

An animated Dhoni spent some time with Krunal Pandya, probably telling how Kiwi batsmen are picking his delivery and what should be done. And it had an instant effect, Krunal getting the first wicket of the match, that of Munro, caught at long on by Vijay Shankar.

Watch it here:

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first at Westpac Stadium. But his decision backfired as India were set a 220-run target by the Kiwis.

India's highest successful chase is 207 against Sri Lanka at Mohali in 2009.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Krunal Pandya Wellington, New Zealand Cricket Sports India vs New Zealand Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sabarimala Temple Board Does A U-Turn, Says Will Respect SC Verdict On Entry Of Women
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters