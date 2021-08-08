August 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Neeraj Chopra To Get Rs 1cr From BCCI As Indian Cricket Board Announces Rewards For Tokyo Olympics Medalists

Neeraj Chopra To Get Rs 1cr From BCCI As Indian Cricket Board Announces Rewards For Tokyo Olympics Medalists

Javelin thrower Chopra secured India's second individual gold in Olympic history with a sensational performance

PTI 08 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:50 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Neeraj Chopra To Get Rs 1cr From BCCI As Indian Cricket Board Announces Rewards For Tokyo Olympics Medalists
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Neeraj Chopra To Get Rs 1cr From BCCI As Indian Cricket Board Announces Rewards For Tokyo Olympics Medalists
outlookindia.com
2021-08-08T09:50:55+05:30

The BCCI on Saturday announced cash rewards for India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics with Rs one crore reserved for Neeraj Chopra, who became country's first track and field athlete to win a gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics | Medal Tally | Javelin Final Highlights

Javelin thrower Chopra secured India's second individual gold in Olympic history with a sensational performance.

In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced that Rs 50 lakh each will be given to silver medallists -- Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya.

Mirabai Chanu won India's first weightlifting medal at the Games and Ravi Dahiya became only the second wrestler from the country to win a silver after Sushil Kumar (2012).

The bronze medallists -- wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P V Sindhu -- will get Rs 25 lakh each.

The men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 1.25 crore.

Later in the day, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings announced a Rs one crore reward for Chopra.

"As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs. 1 Crore to Neeraj Chopra," said CSK in a statement.

"CSK will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra," it added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics Off-script: Wins, Losses, And A Whole Lot Of Improve

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Neeraj Chopra Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Bajrang Punia Ravi Kumar Dahiya P.V. Sindhu Tokyo Japan Cricket Athletics Other Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos