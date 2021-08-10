Neeraj Chopra Says, 'My Body Was In Pain Day After Olympic Gold But It Was Worth It'

August 10, 2021
India's second individual gold medallist Chopra was felicitated along with Tokyo Olympics winners at a function in Delhi

PTI 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:57 am
Newly-crowned Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday revealed that he was in pain after his epoch-making performance in the Tokyo Games but it was worth enduring given the historic result he achieved. (More Sports News)

At a felicitation ceremony organised by sports minister Anurag Thakur to honour the seven medal-winning performances at the Games after their arrival to a chaotic reception this evening, the javelin thrower said he knew he had done something special with the second attempt of 87.58m in the finals that fetched him the gold.

"I knew I had done something special, actually I thought I had achieved my personal best. The throw had gone really well," Chopra said, referring to the 88.07m he achieved earlier this year.

"The next day my body felt how special it was with all the pain but it was worth it," he quipped.

"This medal is for the entire country."

The 23-year-old Army man said the only message he has for the country's sportspersons right now is never fear.

"I just want to say, no matter who the opposition is, give your best. That is all you need to do and this is what this gold medal stands for. Never fear the opposition," he said.

Chopra became not just India's first Olympic gold-medallist in 13 years but also the first track and field athlete to achieve the feat.

He got his famously long mane chopped before the Games and when asked about it in lighter vein, the youngster said, "I like long hair but I was getting irritated by the heat, long hair causes lot of sweating. So I got a hair cut."

While Chopra added the golden sheen to the campaign, the silver medals came from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

The bronze medals were claimed by boxer Lovlina Borgohain, shuttler P V Sindhu, the men's hockey team and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

