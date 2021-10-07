Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Nations League Semifinal: Euro Flops France, Belgium Seek Redemption in Turin

French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe was made the scapegoat for France's failure at the Euro 2020 after missing the decisive penalty earlier this year.

Nations League Semifinal: Euro Flops France, Belgium Seek Redemption in Turin
Kylian Mbappe will have a point to prove when France take the field against Belgium in the Nations League semifinal in Turin | Mirror.uk

Trending

Nations League Semifinal: Euro Flops France, Belgium Seek Redemption in Turin
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T10:31:45+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 10:31 am

Two of the European Championship’s biggest disappointments face each other in the Nations League semifinal in Turin. Kylian Mbappé and the France team are looking for redemption in the Nations League, much like its opponent Belgium. (More football News)

Mbappé was made somewhat of a scapegoat for France’s failure at Euro 2020 after missing the decisive penalty in the shootout in France’s loss to Switzerland in the round of 16.

The 22-year-old forward was criticized by the fans and even his teammates, with Olivier Giroud saying that certain individuals were not passing to him going into France’s opener against Germany.

In a far-reaching interview this week, Mbappé said he was made to feel like a problem for the French national team and that he would have liked more support from his teammates. However, France coach Didier Deschamps didn't want to address Mbappé's concerns with the media.

“Listen, I don’t know what he said, I don’t read those things, it doesn’t interest me,” Deschamps said. “The most important thing is that I saw him, we talked about this and that, like we did long before you heard the interview. ... What’s most important for me is the discussions I have internally and directly with the player.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

“Kylian is happy to be here and, like all his teammates, he’s waiting for tomorrow. What’s happened, happened. We can’t go back, neither him, nor me, nor anyone. So what’s important is today and tomorrow.”

World champion France was one of the favorites to win Euro 2020 and its loss to Switzerland came as a big shock — not least because Les Bleus were leading 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining. Despite having a squad packed with talent, France failed to set the tournament alight and only won one match, its opener against Germany.

Deschamps was asked if winning the Nations League had become more important following France’s failure in the summer. “Honestly, no,” he said. “We can’t change what happened.”

Top-ranked Belgium is also looking to atone for a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. Italy beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals on the Azzurri’s way to becoming European champion.
Belgium will also have revenge on its mind as the last time it met France was in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, when Roberto Martínez’s side lost 1-0.

“There was a big frustration,” Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans said when asked about how the team was in the dressing room immediately after that match. “I don’t want to recall it too much because when you play a big tournament like that and you come so close to the final. You can almost touch it. ... It was tough.”

While Belgium's Thorgan Hazard — brother of Real Madrid star Eden Hazard — was ruled out of the game on Wednesday, there could still be a pair of siblings on the field. Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) and Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) could line up together for France in defense and midfield.

“It hasn’t happened (with France) for a long time, I think the last time was the Revelli brothers (Herve and Patrick) in the early 1970s,” Deschamps said. “I won’t look at them as two brothers but as two players.”

The winner will face Spain in Sunday’s final in Milan. Spain beat European champion Italy 2-1 in their semifinal.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Kylian Mbappe Didier Deschamps Italy Football UEFA UEFA Nations League Belgium National Football Team France national football team EURO 2020 Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Supports FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Proposal

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Supports FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Proposal

AUS Women vs IND Women, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Opt To Bowl

Umran Malik Impresses Virat Kohli, RCB Captain Says ‘Need To Track Youngster’

Ben Stokes Undergoes Second Surgery On Injured Finger, Likely To Miss Ashes

‘Glenn Maxwell’s Untimely Run-Out Proved Turning-Point Vs SRH’, Says RCB’s Mike Hesson

Nations League Semifinal: Ferran Torres Brace Ends Italy’s 37-Match Unbeaten Streak

ISSF Junior World Championship: Manu Bhaker Shoots Fourth Gold In Lima, India Lead Medal Tally

Dream 11 'Flouts' Karnataka's Law Banning Online Gaming; Operators Sniff Double Standards

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

Wrestling World Championship: Anshu Malik Creates History, Becomes First India Woman To Enter Final

Wrestling World Championship: Anshu Malik Creates History, Becomes First India Woman To Enter Final

Online Abuse Prevents Wasim Akram From Taking Pakistan National Team Assignments

Online Abuse Prevents Wasim Akram From Taking Pakistan National Team Assignments

Read More from Outlook

Last Recording On My Son’s Mobile Shows Second Vehicle Hit Him: Lakhimpur Kheri Journalist’s Father

Last Recording On My Son’s Mobile Shows Second Vehicle Hit Him: Lakhimpur Kheri Journalist’s Father

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Father of Raman Kashyap, the 35-year-old journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, speaks to Outlook and alleges his injured son was sent to the mortuary even before he died.

Mandi Bypolls: BJP's Trump Card Is A Kargil War Hero While Congress Banks On Virbhadra’s Legacy

Mandi Bypolls: BJP's Trump Card Is A Kargil War Hero While Congress Banks On Virbhadra’s Legacy

Ashwani Sharma / Brigadier Khushal Thakur, 65, is a decorated army officer and chief of HP Ex-Servicemen Corporation. He hails from Kullu and had been a contender for the BJP ticket since 2014.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20, Live: Watch Out For In-form Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20, Live: Watch Out For In-form Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

Outlook Web Bureau / Follow live cricket scores of Australia vs India women's T20 in Gold Coast. This is the first of a three-match series.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement