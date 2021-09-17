Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa Enters Last-16, Gaurav Bidhuri Bows Out

National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa Enters Last-16, Gaurav Bidhuri Bows Out

The gold-medallist from this event will make the Indian team for the world championships in Belgrade next month.

National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa Enters Last-16, Gaurav Bidhuri Bows Out
Representing Assam, Shiva Thapa (in pic) knocked out Shubham Mamta of Steel Plant Sports Board in the opening round of his bout. | Courtesy: Twitter

Trending

National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa Enters Last-16, Gaurav Bidhuri Bows Out
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T20:11:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 8:11 pm

Five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) stormed into the pre-quarterfinals with a knockout victory but former world championship bronze-winner Gaurav Bidhuri (57kg) exited after an opening loss in the men's National Boxing Championships at Bellary on Friday. (More Boxing News)

Representing Assam, Thapa knocked out Shubham Mamta of Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB) in the opening round of his bout. Shubham was attended to by the medical team after the body shot threw him off balance in the ring.

"There is pain but he should be alright. He will be assessed again tomorrow," a top official at the tournament told PTI.

However, Bidhuri (Railways Sports Promotion Board) was upstaged by Haryana's Sachin, who prevailed 4-1 in the bout.

Another Haryana pugilist and South Asian Games champion Ankit Khatana made his way into the 75kg quarter-finals after he out-punched Himachal Pradesh's Dharm Pal in unanimous victory.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Telangana's Savio Dominic Michael (54kg) and Goa's Ashok Patil (67kg) too progressed to the last-eight stage with identical 4-1 victories.

While Savio defeated Jharkhand's Krishna Jora, Ashok Patil got the better of Himachal Pradesh's Mohan Chander.

Chandigarh's Kuldeep Kumar (48kg) and Sachin were among the other boxers to make progress on the third day of the Championships.

Kuldeep booked a berth in the quarter-finals after an easy 4-0 win over Rajsthan's Sushil Sahran.

In the 75kg category, Maharashtra pugilist Nikhil Dubey continued his excellent run in the tournament and sailed into the quarter-finals.

He beat Telangana's Venu Mandala with 'RSC' (Referee Stops the Contest) verdict in a last-16 bout.

The gold-medallist from this event will make the Indian team for the world championships in Belgrade next month.

Tags

PTI Shiva Thapa Other Sports Boxing Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Blank Jamshedpur 5-0 To Finish Top Of Group B

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Blank Jamshedpur 5-0 To Finish Top Of Group B

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Defends His Rallying Cry For 'More Fans'

Juventus Report 210 Million Euros In Losses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

England Unsure Of Touring Pakistan After New Zealand Pull Out, To Make Decision In Next 48 Hours

Rohit Sharma Best Man To Replace Virat Kohli As India’s T20 Captain, Say Former Cricketers

Durand Cup 2021: Army Green Beat Sudeva Delhi, Enter Quarterfinals

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raja Warns New Zealand After Sudden Tour Cancellation

'New Zealand Just Killed Pakistan Cricket,' Stars Fume After NZ Pull Out Of Tour Citing Security Threat

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Women's Tour Of Australia, Live Streaming: Complete Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

India Women's Tour Of Australia, Live Streaming: Complete Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen Feels MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Have Fantastic Shot At Title

IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen Feels MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Have Fantastic Shot At Title

Australia Vs India: Ellyse Perry Set To Spearhead Depleted Aussie Women Bowling Attack

Australia Vs India: Ellyse Perry Set To Spearhead Depleted Aussie Women Bowling Attack

Sridharan Sharath Becomes Chairman Of BCCI's Junior Selection Committee

Sridharan Sharath Becomes Chairman Of BCCI's Junior Selection Committee

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement