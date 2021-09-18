National Boxing Championships: Mohammad Hussamuddin Enters Quarterfinals

Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Defending champion Hussamuddin, who is representing the Services Sports Control Board, displayed smart and mature boxing and landed plenty of punches to secure a unanimous 5-0 win.

2018 Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (in red) continued his rich form and stormed into the quarter finals at the 5th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships. | File Photo

2021-09-18T20:01:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 8:01 pm

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) stormed into the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over Chhattisgarh's Sahil at the National Boxing Championships at Bellary, Karnataka on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Defending champion Hussamuddin, who is representing Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), displayed smart and mature boxing and landed plenty of punches to secure a unanimous 5-0 win.

He will face Rushikesh Goud of Maharashtra on Sunday.

In the other round of 16 match in the 57kg category, Haryana's Sachin was up against Manipur's Jobison Yengkokpam.

World youth champion Sachin, who caused a huge upset on Friday by defeating world championship medallist Gaurav Bidhuri, made light work of his opponent and won 5-0 to book his spot in the quarters.

In 54kg, Goa's Roshan Zamir produced a dominant show in the last round to outwit Suraj Bhan Singh of Rajasthan 3-2 in one of the closest bouts of the day.

Rajasthan's Bhim Pratap Singh (51kg) and Delhi's Rohit Mor (57kg) too progressed into the quarterfinals with identical 5-0 victories on the fourth day of the championships.

In the 60kg match, Tripura's Parvinder Poonia beat Prabhu Murali of Tamil Nadu 5-0.

Chandigarh's Aman (67kg) and Sachin (71kg) impressed everyone with their attacking boxing as both of them won after forcing the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in the second round and sailed into the quarters.

Aman defeated Orissa's SR Sahoo and Sachin got the better of Uttarakhand's Devender Singh.

The gold-medallists from this event will make the Indian team for the world championships in Belgrade next month.

