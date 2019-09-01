Defending champions Mohun Bagan (MB) will be hoping to notch a victory in their first Kolkata derby of the season when they face East Bengal (EB) in the Calcutta Football League today. The match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Red and Gold Brigade will be hoping to continue their fine form from last season, with Menendez having built a well-drilled outfit. Meanwhile, The Mariners still need time under new gaffer Kibu Vicuna, who still hasn't found the right combination yet, which was displayed in the Durand Cup final loss to Gokulam Kerala. In their last derby, both sides played out a 2-2 draw. East Bengal are currently fourth in the league standings and will be looking to climb up the table. Meanwhile, Bagan have a lot of work to do, currently at a lowly ninth position. In total, both sides have faced each other 367 times, with East Bengal coming out on top with 129 wins, while Bagan have 118. 120 matches ended in a draw. Get live updates, commentary and score of the CFL 2019 match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan here (LIVE STREAMING | FOOTBALL NEWS)

Mohun Bagan 0-0 East Bengal

15:51 hrs IST: HT' Here goes the whistle for half-time, its nil-nil at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Mohun Bagan had a brilliant first half, but East Bengal kept the scoreline leveled due to some brilliant defending by Crespi.

15:49 hrs IST: 45+1' One minute added before half time. Can anyone break the deadlock?

15:47 hrs IST: 42:13' VP SUHAIRRRRRR! He runs forward with the ball, but shoots it straight at the East Bengal goalkeeper, from outside the box.

15:45 hrs IST: 40:00' Another chance for Marcos, who runs in between Morante and Girjinder, but fails to create something threatening for East Bengal. Marcos needs to improve in this match. He has been involved in some good moves created by his teammates, but his touch is letting him down.

15:42 hrs IST: 38:00' A yellow card for East Bengal's Aidara for a challenge on Beitia.

15:39 hrs IST: 31:22' AGAIN ANOTHER BRILLIANT CROSS FROM BRANDON!!

Marcos just couldn't connect with it. A comfortable catch for Debjit.

15:37 hrs IST: 28:57' MARCOSSSSS!! A complete misunderstanding.

An excellent cross by Brandon from the left flank put Marcos in a clear situation to score via a header, but he tried to set it up for Ronaldo and failed!

15:34 hrs IST: 27:18' A lovely nutmeg by Beitia. A true magician in the middle of the park! Since his arrival, Beitia has become the main fulcrum for Bagan. Every move starts by him, and he is also their main set-piece taker.

15:31 hrs IST: 23:55' Mehta puts in a brilliant cross, and its chaos inside the East Bengal box. A good clearance header by Mehtab. Can Bagan gain some momentum in this match?

15:25 hrs IST: 22:00' EAST BENGALLLLL!!! Oh goodness! Some good work by Pintu Mahata, who creates some problem for Bagan's high backline but his cross for Ronaldo was way too poor!

15:19 hrs IST: 14:40' Aidara needs to keep his cool, as he forces a foul on Chullova! The midfielder has been way too aggressive. Free-kick to Bagan.

Another inswing floater by Beitia! Chance for MOHUN BAGANNNN!!! Gonzalez heads it wide. East Bengal is feeling the pressure now!

15:15 hrs IST: 12:20' Fine cross by Chullova, and Suhair attempts a header. Good catch by East Bengal's Ralte! The opening stages of the game has been complete end-to-end action! Will we see a first half goal?

15:12 hrs IST: 10:09' First corner of the game. Big chance for Mohun Bagan to grab a lead. Beitia takes the set-piece. Inswinging corner, but East Bengal clear it.

15:11 hrs IST: 08:30' RONALDOOOO!!

Decent move by Ronaldo. He steals the ball and then uses his pace to create something for East Bengal. He cuts in but attempts a tame effort from outside the box which goes wide.

A fiery start to the game!

15:09 hrs IST: 06:44' Freekick in favor of East Bengal.

Mallick tried to find a way past Crespi and put in a cross, but the latter stole the ball and was on the receiving end of a foul by the former. Good physical battle!

15:07 hrs IST: 04:36' Mohun Bagan have begun to dominate the game, with few slick passes and changing wings. East Bengal will be aiming to catch them at the counter and maybe do something.

East Bengal gaffer Alejandro Menendez will be aiming to make it a hattrick of Kolkata derby wins. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan's Kibu Vicuna will aiming to grab his first derby win.

15:04 hrs IST: 01:47' In swing freekick by Beitia. Morante almost opened the scoring for Bagan but a poor header by the defender. He tried setting it up for a teammate, but the area was just way too crowded in the East Bengal box.

15:00 hrs IST: And its kick-off. Both teams will be gunning for glory in this mega-match. Who do you think will win today? Mohun Bagan? Or East Bengal?

14:57 hrs IST: Players from both the teams have walked into the field amidst the uproar from fans!

It is a big match indeed! Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, a match between two legacy Indian football clubs! The Kolkata Derby is a match, where a player can go down in history, or he can completely lose his career. Game on!

14:49 hrs IST: Mohun Bagan will be heavily dependent on Beitia. The Spanish midfielder's flair totally stands out on the pitch and could come handy with his set-piece deliveries. Also, VP Suhair will be aiming to score a goal at least and to gain some momentum.

14:42 hrs IST: Mohun Bagan's teamsheet is in!

Debjit (GK), Mehta, Morante, Gurjinder, Chullova, Mallick, Sahil, Gonzalez, Naorem, Beitia, Suhair.

Bench: Paul, D'Silva, Faiaz, Jesuraj, Britto, Perez, Ghosh, Arijit, Imran.

14:21 hrs IST: Eyes will be on East Bengal's Pintu Mahata. The 22-year-old winger is highly regarded in West Bengal, and recently left Mohun Bagan for their local rivals. A tricky and pacy winger, Mahata could be his side's main player today.

14:17 hrs IST: The Mariners also faced heartbreak in the Durand Cup, when they lost to Gokulam Kerala in the final. Also, in the CFL table, Bagan have a lot of work to do, meandering at a lowly ninth position. Meanwhile, East Bengal is fourth in the standings.

14:14 hrs IST: The Red and Gold Brigade have revealed their team sheet for today's fixture.

EB XI: Mawia Ralte (GK), Kamalpreet, Mehtab, Crespi, Ambekar, Mahata, Aidara, Didika (c), Vanlalremdika, Ronaldo, Espada.

Bench: Mirshad, Samad, Asheer, Tondonba, Rohlupuia, Manoj, Boithang, Santos, Bidyasagar.

14:11 hrs IST: After having faced a semifinal defeat in the recently concluded Durand Cup semifinals to Gokulam Kerala, East Bengal will be hoping to put that behind and register a big-match victory over eternal rivals Mohun Bagan.

13:54 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the mouth-watering clash between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.