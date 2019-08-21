Misbah-Ul-Haq Is Not Suitable For The Position Of Pakistan Cricket Team's Head Coach: Ramiz Raja – WATCH

With Misbah-ul-Haq heading the headlines to take over as Pakistan cricket team's head coach-cum-chief selector, former captain Ramiz Raja feels that the former player is not suited to be the national team's head coach.

“Pakistan should be looking to introduce aggressive mindsets as per the demand of the modern game, Misbah, unfortunately, is known to have played safe and secure cricket and has been successful in only few conditions, whereas, Pakistan needs a team for all seasons,” he said in a video on YouTube.

About the reports that he will be given dual roles of head coach, chief selector, Misbah feels that it is not possible in a country like Pakistan, where corruption can happen.

“The idea of dual roles can work in the western block where the administration is professional with proper checks and balance, but experimenting with such concept in Pakistan cricket is not without its dangers as it is impractical and unsuitable because it has never happened before,” he said.

“So in my view Pakistan cricket should not conduct such experiment. The role of coach should be kept separate and selection committee should be announced separately,” he added.

He also said that his country needs to create strong and aggressive cricket to churn out better results.

The national team are currently without a head coach after Mickey Arthur and his support staff faced the boot due to the side's poor Cricket World Cup campaign.