﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Pakistan Cricket Board Keen On Appointing Misbah-Ul-Haq As Head Coach-Cum-Chief Selector – REPORT

Pakistan Cricket Board Keen On Appointing Misbah-Ul-Haq As Head Coach-Cum-Chief Selector – REPORT

Misbah-ul-Haq is a former Pakistan national cricket team captain. PCB are interested in giving him the dual role of head coach, chief selector.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pakistan Cricket Board Keen On Appointing Misbah-Ul-Haq As Head Coach-Cum-Chief Selector – REPORT
Misbah hasn't yet applied for the position of head coach, with the deadline being August 23.
Twitter
Pakistan Cricket Board Keen On Appointing Misbah-Ul-Haq As Head Coach-Cum-Chief Selector – REPORT
outlookindia.com
2019-08-21T08:39:09+0530

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is interested in appointing former captain Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach-cum-chief selector of the national team. The 45-year-old is currently heading a pre-season conditioning camp in Lahore, and hasn't made up his mind yet.

ALSO READ: PCB Decides Not To Renew Contracts Of Head Coach Mickey Arthur, Support Staff

"He was not very keen to also supervise the pre-season conditioning camp but Zakir Khan, who is Director International Cricket and an influential figure in the board, convinced Misbah," a well-informed source told PTI.

The source also revealed that Misbah was unhappy that the board had allowed some centrally contracted players to in T20 leagues when they needed to undergo rehab for niggling fitness issues.

ALSO READ: Mickey Arthur's Extension As Pakistan Head Coach Was Rejected By PM Imran Khan – REPORT

"Misbah is aware that some of the players are carrying niggling fitness problems including Fakhar Zaman and Babar Zaman and he felt that the PCB should have called them home after the World Cup and have them undergo a rehab process instead of giving them clearance to play in leagues or in England," the source said.

Misbah hasn't yet applied for the position, with the deadline being August 23.

(PTI Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Misbah-ul-Haq Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Next Story : US President Donald Trump Offers To Mediate Kashmir Issue Again, Says It's 'Complicated Place'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters