January 29, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Mauricio Pochettino Denies Rejecting Real Madrid And Barcelona

Mauricio Pochettino Denies Rejecting Real Madrid And Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona were linked with Mauricio Pochettino, but the coach never rejected the LaLiga giants

Omnisport 29 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mauricio Pochettino Denies Rejecting Real Madrid And Barcelona
Mauricio Pochettino
File Photo
Mauricio Pochettino Denies Rejecting Real Madrid And Barcelona
outlookindia.com
2021-01-29T10:05:20+05:30

Mauricio Pochettino denied he had turned down chances to coach Real Madrid and Barcelona. (More Football News)

Pochettino has been linked with the LaLiga giants previously, although he took over at Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the month.

But Pochettino said reports he had turned down Madrid and Barcelona were untrue.

"This is not the case, although there was a lot of talk at the time," he told Marca.

"We have a lot of respect for the teams that may have been interested in our staff.

"It wasn't like that and of course I have been approached by clubs, but the one we received with love was from PSG. And this is the ideal project."

After spells in charge of Espanyol and Southampton, Pochettino was at the helm of Tottenham for five and a half years before being sacked in November 2019.

He has overseen four wins in five games since taking charge of PSG, who are top of Ligue 1 ahead of visiting Lorient on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Under Investigation For Flouting Coronavirus Rules - Report

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Mauricio Pochettino Football La Liga Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Real Madrid FC Barcelona Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos