Mauricio Pochettino Denies Rejecting Real Madrid And Barcelona

Mauricio Pochettino denied he had turned down chances to coach Real Madrid and Barcelona. (More Football News)

Pochettino has been linked with the LaLiga giants previously, although he took over at Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the month.

But Pochettino said reports he had turned down Madrid and Barcelona were untrue.

"This is not the case, although there was a lot of talk at the time," he told Marca.

"We have a lot of respect for the teams that may have been interested in our staff.

"It wasn't like that and of course I have been approached by clubs, but the one we received with love was from PSG. And this is the ideal project."

After spells in charge of Espanyol and Southampton, Pochettino was at the helm of Tottenham for five and a half years before being sacked in November 2019.

He has overseen four wins in five games since taking charge of PSG, who are top of Ligue 1 ahead of visiting Lorient on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine