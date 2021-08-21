Manchester City Vs Norwich City, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match In India

Manchester City will look for its first points of the new Premier League season in a home match against promoted Norwich. City opened its title defense with a 1-0 loss at Tottenham. (More Football News)

Clearly Pep Guardiola wasn’t happy with the teams’ effort. Manchester City have spent big in transfer market, bringing in Jack Grealish for 100 million while targeting Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

For City Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden will be missing due to injuries leaving Guardiola to search for the balance. The team lacked in all departments in that loss of Tottenham and clearly Guardiola will be looking for a much improved performance.

For Norwich City, they have full squad but have the tough task of keeping the defending champions at bay. They have added Teemu Pukki to their side and will hope that the striker forces City to defend deep.

When and where to watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City match live in India?

Match: Manchester City vs Norwich City

Time: 07:30PM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, City of Manchester

Telecast: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports network in India. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels are likely to telecast the match live. Fans can catch the live streaming at Disney + Hotstar app

Likely XIs:

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Zinchenko, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling.

Norwich City: Tim Krul (GK), Dimitrios Giannoulis, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Max Aarons, Billy Gilmour, Lukas Rupp, Pierre Lees-Melou, Todd Cantwell, Milot Rashica, Teemu Pukki.

