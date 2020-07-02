After amassing an astounding 198 points over the course of consecutive Premier League-winning campaigns, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were unable to summon an adequate response in the face of Liverpool's relentless onslaught. (More Football News)

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for an English title, and the first in the Premier League era, and in the process, almost erected a Jurgen Klopp statue, only to be dismissed by the German himself.

READ: Guardiola Vs Klopp - Latest Chapter Of A Defining Rivalry

Now, in the latest episode of Guardiola-Klopp rivalry, the Reds travel to Etihad Stadium for a mouth-watering 'epilogue' to an engrossing football season which was almost curtailed by coronavirus pandemic.

ð´ð´ MATCHDAY ðµðµ



Another battle awaits. UP THE REDS! â #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/SaLDDFfEVQ — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ð) (@LFC) July 2, 2020

As things stand, Liverpool lead the table with 86 points after 31 games, while City are second with 63 points. But, starting from the guard of honour to the final whistle, the clash at Greater Manchester will a keenly contested affair with both the sides ready to assert their dominance over the other. Also, Liverpool will try to better City's 2017-18 tally of 100 points, just to make a point.

Liverpool have been celebrating since last Thursday when City's 2-1 loss at Chelsea meant the Reds had wrapped up the title with seven games to go. And this will be their first match since claiming the title.

Team news

Klopp can rotate the squad to give youngsters a chance but that will be a tricky call. Title might be settled, but the fight is still on. So expect both the sides to field their strongest XIs.

Likely XIs

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

With that here's everything you need to know about the match

Match: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Date: July 3 (Friday), 2020

Kick-Off Time: 12:45 AM (IST); 8.15 PM (Local time/July 2 - Thursday)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1/HDHD in India. Sky Sports Main Event in England.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV in India.

Players to watch

City's Kevin de Bruyne has three goals in four games since the restart - two were from the spot. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has four goals in eight matches against City, and is gunning for his third Golden Boot award in a row.

What to expect

City have won only two of their last 10 Premier League games against Liverpool. And there were two Champions League defeats during that period. But Liverpool have won only once since Klopp's arrival. City have their own issues with influential Leroy Sane already heading for Munich.

In the reverse season, before the COVID-19 hit the world, Liverpool sealed a 3-1 win at Anfield.

Liverpool, buoyed by their title win, will most likely win a tight contest - probably 2-3.