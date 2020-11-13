November 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Mohamed Salah faces a period of isolation after the Egypt Football Association (EFA) confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus

Omnisport 13 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Mohamed Salah
File Photo
Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For Coronavirus
outlookindia.com
2020-11-13T22:48:27+05:30

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has returned a positive test result for coronavirus, the Egypt Football Association (EFA) has announced. (More Football News)

Salah is away with Egypt on international duty but, ahead of two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo, the EFA has confirmed they will be without their star man.

The EFA revealed on Friday that Salah, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions so far for Liverpool, had tested positive for COVID-19.

While the 28-year-old is asymptomatic, Salah will have to isolate for 14 days from the date of the test, meaning he will definitely miss the Reds' next Premier League outing, against leaders Leicester City on November 21, while it would appear likely he will be absent for the Champions League clash with Atalanta four days later.

A statement on the EFA's official website said: "The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with coronavirus after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative."

Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this term, with the Premier League champions sitting in third place.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already been without Salah's fellow forward Sadio Mane earlier in the season due to the Senegal international testing positive for coronavirus, while Thaigo Alcantara has also gone through a period of isolation following a positive result.

Salah's absence would come as a further blow to Liverpool, who confirmed on Thursday that defender Joe Gomez will be out for a significant part of the season after sustaining a knee injury in training with England this week.

Gomez's injury follows on from Virgil van Dijk sustaining Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage due to a tackle from Everton's Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby last month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold faces around a month on the sidelines after suffering a calf problem in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, though midfield duo Thiago and Fabinho are expected to return from their respective injuries after the international break.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma Still Only '70% Fit', People 'Talk Rubbish' About Injuries - BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Mohamed Salah Football English Premier League (EPL) Coronavirus COVID-19 Liverpool Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos