Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: SL Seek Series Win In WI

Follow Day 1 live updates and cricket scores of the second cricket Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Sri Lanka are yet to win a Test series in West Indies
2021-03-29T18:33:22+05:30

West Indies and Sri Lanka played out an entertaining draw in the first Test match with the hosts digging deep, deep into the final hour of the fifth day. After managing just 169 in their first innings, the visitors scored 476 with debutant Pathum Nissanka scoring a brilliant century. He was supported by Oshada Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella, both making nineties. Chasing a 374-run target, Windies found their hero in Nkrumah Bonner, who scored 113 not out. Expect another close fight between two unpredictable sides. Follow Day 1 live updates and cricket scores of the first WI vs SL Test match, being played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua:

Outlook Web Bureau Kraigg Brathwaite Dimuth Karunaratne Antigua Cricket live Live Score West Indies Cricket Team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports

