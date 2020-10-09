Live Streaming Of SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020: Where To See IPL Live And Timings

SunRisers Hyderabad will find a spring in their feet after the big win against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night. They play a shaky Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday afternoon hoping that Ben Stokes will bring them good luck. Watch SRH vs RR live.

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 3.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch SRH vs RR live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Ben Stokes is expected to play his first match in IPL 2020. While it will be foolish to expect the England all-rounder will have an immediate impact on Rajasthan Royals' sagging fortunes, he will at least add a fear factor in the opposition's mind. Rajasthan Royals are on a three-match losing streak after their wonderful start in Sharjah.

The team has largely suffered from poor batsmanship. Steve Smith and Robin Uthappa can be considered as the biggest villains. Captain Smith has been reckless and Uthappa's form has not given the team management any confidence.

Jos Buttler has been the lone hunter. The England wicketkeeper-batsman scored a stroke 44-ball 70 against a quality Mumbai Indians attack but rest of the top seven RR batsmen did not even cross 15 runs. Chasing Mumbai's 193/4, RR were all out for 136.

SRH also have a quality attack and that was seen during their big win against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night. Rashid Khan did the star turn with 3 for 12 while Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan did a decent job with the new ball in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

If RR can address their batting, it will be worth a while to watch how Buttler, Smith and Sanju Samson handles the ever effective Rashid Khan.

