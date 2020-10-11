October 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Cricket Live Scores, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dubai: Live Ball By Ball Commentary

Cricket Live Scores, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dubai: Live Ball By Ball Commentary

SunRisers Hyderabad seek to keep their winning momentum going against a hapless Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday. Watch SRH vs RR live

Outlook Web Bureau 11 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Cricket Live Scores, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dubai: Live Ball By Ball Commentary
Ben Stokes' eminent joining will boost the Royals, but SunRisers are a tough side
Cricket Live Scores, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dubai: Live Ball By Ball Commentary
outlookindia.com
2020-10-11T14:21:12+05:30

Already close to the exit queue after four consecutive defeats in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals will look for a healing touch from Ben Stokes who will be available for selection against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Sunday. Stokes has served his quarantine in UAE but has not played much cricket in recent weeks. Sunrisers Hyderabad will find a spring in their feet after the big win against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night.  The teams batting first have usually ruled the roost in Dubai. RR have played only one game at the venue against Kolkata Knight Riders where they chose to field first. It’s usually been a pitch that has played well first up and has slowed down a bit as the games have progressed. This will be the first day game at the venue. Toss would be a crucial factor in this game in the afternoon heat. Follow cricket live scores, live ball by ball commentary of SRH vs RR here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Chris Gayle In Hospital As Kings XI Punjab Continue To Embrace Defeats In IPL 2020

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau David Warner Steve Smith Ben Stokes Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 SunRisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Live Blog Live Score T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos