Cricket Live Scores, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dubai: Live Ball By Ball Commentary

Already close to the exit queue after four consecutive defeats in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals will look for a healing touch from Ben Stokes who will be available for selection against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Sunday. Stokes has served his quarantine in UAE but has not played much cricket in recent weeks. Sunrisers Hyderabad will find a spring in their feet after the big win against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night. The teams batting first have usually ruled the roost in Dubai. RR have played only one game at the venue against Kolkata Knight Riders where they chose to field first. It’s usually been a pitch that has played well first up and has slowed down a bit as the games have progressed. This will be the first day game at the venue. Toss would be a crucial factor in this game in the afternoon heat. Follow cricket live scores, live ball by ball commentary of SRH vs RR here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine