Cricket Live Scores, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020: RR Seek Ben Stokes Magic In Dubai Heat

It's desperate times for Steve Smith and not so for David Warner. Smith's Rajasthan Royals are in the doldrums in IPL 2020 after four successive defeats. Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad can breathe a little easy -- three wins and three losses. Both Warner and Smith will seek full points in Dubai tomorrow. A loss for RR means the playoffs will remain in the realm of dreams. With nothing going right in the last four matches, RR could gamble with Ben Stokes on Sunday. The England all-rounder has been off cricket for weeks now and even if Smith may not want to play him straight after, the RR management may just be tempted to play Stokes. SunRisers have been brilliant at defending totals and have a potent attack that works in different conditions and surfaces. With Jonny Bairstow and Warner in form at the top of the order, SunRisers are capable of taking the attack to the opposition and can set up big scores. Rashid Khan has been the standout performer for them and it will be interesting to see how Smith and Co. handle the Afghan leg-spinner. Follow cricket live scores of SRH vs RR here. (LIVE SCORECARD |POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS)

