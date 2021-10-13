Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK's Warm-up Matches

Pakistan will play two warm matches before the start of their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against India. Check telecast details of IND PAK Vs WI, PAK Vs SA cricket matches.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup. | File Photo

2021-10-13T21:32:00+05:30
Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 9:32 pm

'Mauka mauka' is already here. So thus the build-up to cricket's biggest and fiercest rivalry, India vs Pakistan. But before the sub-continental powerhouses start their ICC T20 World Cup with a head-to-head clash, they will play a couple of warm-up games each. (More Cricket News)

India will take on holders England and Australia, while Pakistan will take of former champions West Indies and South Africa.

In fact, a total of 16 warm-up matches will be played to warm up everyone involved -- players, fans, organisers, sponsors, etc. But these matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors.

India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry with Group 2 clash in Super 12 on October 24. India have never lost to Pakistan in either 50-over World Cup games or T20 World Cup games.

Check match and telecast details of Pakistan's warm-up fixtures before ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

1st Warm-up

Match: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between Pakistan and West Indies
Date: October 18 (Monday), 2021
Time: 3:30 PM IST/ 2:00 PM local
Venue: ICC Academy Ground 2, Dubai

2nd Warm-up

Match: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between Pakistan and South Africa
Date: October 20 (Wednesday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST/6:00 PM local
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi

TV Channel List

Afghanistan - Moby TV; Australia - Fox Sports, Fox Cricket; Bangladesh - Ghazi TV; Canada - Willow TV; Caribbean - ESPN; India - Star Sports Network; New Zealand - Sky Sports NZ; Pakistan - PTV Sports; Sri Lanka - SLRC Channel; UK - Sky Sports; USA - Willow TV; Saudia Arabia & Middle East - Starz Play, eLife TV, Switch TV; South Africa and North Africa - SuperSports

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Here are the squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.

Standby players: Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Khushdil Shah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Standby players: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc, wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher (wk), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Standby players: Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell and Darren Bravo.

