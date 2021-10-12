Live Streaming Of India's Warm-up Matches For ICC T20 World Cup: Opponents, Schedule, How To Watch

The 2021 edition of ICC T20 World Cup begins two days after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a Group B clash between Oman and Papua New Guinea at Al Amerat, Oman on October 15. (More Cricket News)

The tournament proper, however, will begin with a doubleheader, featuring Group 1 fixtures -- Australia vs South Africa and Englan vs West Indies -- in their respective Super 12 openers on October 23. India start their campaign with a mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group 2 match on October 24.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has arranged warm-up matches for all the competing teams. The Virat Kohli-led India will also play two such games.

Check match and telecast details of India's warm-up fixtures before ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

1st Warm-up

Match: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India and Australia

Date: October 18 (Monday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM local/2:00 PM GMT

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

2nd Warm-up

Match: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India and South Africa

Date: October 20 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM local/2:00 PM GMT

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

TV Channel List

Afghanistan - Moby TV; Australia - Fox Sports, Fox Cricket; Bangladesh - Ghazi TV; Canada - Willow TV; Caribbean - ESPN; India - Star Sports Network; New Zealand - Sky Sports NZ; Pakistan - PTV Sports; Sri Lanka - SLRC Channel; UK - Sky Sports; USA - Willow TV; Saudia Arabia & Middle East - Starz Play, eLife TV, Switch TV; South Africa and North Africa - SuperSports

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Original Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav.

Standby players: Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Standby players: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis and Daniel Sams.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Standby players: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.