Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket of PAK vs NZ

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 encounter in Sharjah on Tuesday will be their first in almost a year. Get here details of live streaming of PAK vs NZ.

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket of PAK vs NZ
The Pakistan cricket team will be upbeat after their 10-wicket win against India in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 encounter on Sunday. Get details of PAK vs NZ live streaming here. | AP

Trending

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket of PAK vs NZ
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T12:41:08+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 12:41 pm

High after their historic win over arch-rival India on Sunday, revenge will be on Pakistan’s mind when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 match in Sharjah on Tuesday. Live streaming of the PAK vs NZ match will be available from 7:30 PM IST.

 Underdogs on paper, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan national cricket team mauled India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This big win will now make Pakistan one of the favourites for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

 The Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST (7 PM Pakistan Standard Time).

 New Zealand had toured Pakistan last month after 18 long years for a white-ball series as a preparation for this mega event, but cancelled the tour just a few hours before the first ball, citing security concerns – something that did not exist according to the host country.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

 If New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan had not been cancelled, Tuesday’s game would have been the sixth T20 international between the sides in just over a month. Instead, it’ll be the first in almost a year. On the other hand, New Zealand will have a lot at stake after losing both their warm-up games.

Tags

Koushik Paul Babar Azam Kane Williamson Shaheen Afridi Dubai Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Men’s Boxing World Championships: India’s Akash Sangwan Storms Into Second Round

Men’s Boxing World Championships: India’s Akash Sangwan Storms Into Second Round

T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya’s Shoulder Injury Vs Pakistan ‘Not Serious’, Says BCCI

SA Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Seek Batting Redemption Vs South Africa

Afghanistan Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s Global Experience Helped, Says Mohammad Nabi

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Davis Cup Tennis Finals: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev Headline Rosters

‘Won’t Lock Ourselves In Separate Rooms’, Says Scotland's Kyle Coetzer After Afghanistan Thrashing

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Advertisement

More from Sports

French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Aims To Be Back In Form, Sameer Verma Looks For Good Outing

French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Aims To Be Back In Form, Sameer Verma Looks For Good Outing

After Pakistan's T20 World Cup Win, Imran Khan Takes Bitter Dig At 'Not Civilised' India

After Pakistan's T20 World Cup Win, Imran Khan Takes Bitter Dig At 'Not Civilised' India

IPL: Sanjiv Goenka Expects Team’s Valuation To Notch Up Multiple Times In Next 10 Years

IPL: Sanjiv Goenka Expects Team’s Valuation To Notch Up Multiple Times In Next 10 Years

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Dominant Rohit Mor Gives India Winning Start In Belgrade

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Dominant Rohit Mor Gives India Winning Start In Belgrade

Read More from Outlook

LIVE | Aryan Khan Bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi To Represent Shah Rukh Khan’s Son In Drugs Case

LIVE | Aryan Khan Bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi To Represent Shah Rukh Khan’s Son In Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / The Mumbai High Court will hear Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Oct 3.

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / On Monday, a lawyer approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and five others for extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir is floored by Virat Kohli's gesture towards his opponents even after their 10-wicket thrashing in a T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Why A Delegation Of Odisha Villagers Met Andhra Pradesh Collector Seeking Protection From 'Harassment'

Why A Delegation Of Odisha Villagers Met Andhra Pradesh Collector Seeking Protection From 'Harassment'

Sandeep Sahu / A delegation of elected representatives from 17 villages in the disputed Kotia area in Odisha's Koraput district has accused the state government of ‘harassment'.

Advertisement